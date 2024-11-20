Ogle County Board honors two long-serving members, coroner

Retiring Ogle County Board Chairman John Finfrock (right) gets a hug from Vice Chairman Patricia Nordman at the Ogle County Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Finfrock has been on the board since 2010, serving as chairman since 2019, (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Ogle County Board members bid a fond farewell to three longtime county officials Tuesday night, wishing them well on their retirements but not without some hearty thanks and tokens of appreciation.

Board member Tom Smith of Rochelle, Board Chairman John Finfrock of Mt. Morris, and Coroner Louis Finch IV of Mt. Morris received official recognition of thanks at their last official board meeting, held on the third floor of the Ogle County Courthouse.

Finfrock began his tenure on the Ogle County Board representing District 7 in December 2010 and became board chairman in September 2019 following the death of then-Chairman Kim Gouker.

Vice Chairman Patricia Nordman of Oregon read an official proclamation extolling Finfrock’s contributions.

“He stepped into the role of County Board chair, demonstrating exceptional leadership during a time of unexpected transition and, throughout his tenure, John has been a driving force behind a board that emphasizes collaboration, innovation and committee-driven approach to governance,” Nordman said.

She praised Finfrock’s “keen business judgement, quick wit and invaluable experience” as the leader “setting ambitious goals and inspiring those around him” to achieve them.

Former Circuit Clerk Mary Typer of Stillman Valley said Finfrock was the “right guy, at the right time, in the right place.”

“Enjoy your retirement,” Typer said.

Polo Mayor Doug Knapp echoed that sentiment.

“You are a wonderful person. Thank you for all your service,” Knapp said.

Smith said retirement was “another step in the road that we take in life”.

He thanked all the committee members that he worked with during his tenure.

“We have some great resources in our county,” he said. “I was real proud of the fact that I fought real hard to keep wind turbines out of our county. We have all the green energy we need. They don’t fit in our environment, they are too tall, they don’t work.”

He praised the diversity of the board and its members’ commitment to serving its citizens. “And you people have stepped up in serving, saying that you believe in our county and you are working forward so the taxpayers in the county can stay in the county, live in this county, and retire in this county without having an overburden of taxes,” he said.

Finch, who owns Finch Funeral and Crematory in Mt. Morris, was elected coroner in November 2004.

Finfrock said Finch personally fostered and championed “significant improvements in the coroner’s office” during his tenure.

“Lou Finch’s unwavering vision of community commitment would provide lasting legacy as exemplified by his personal outreach and mentoring of his staff; his outstanding service is further exemplified by the personal outreach and compassionate care extended by both him and his staff, ensuring that every citizen is treated with respect, dignity, and attentiveness in their time of need,” Finfrock said.

“I hope I did the job well for the county,” Finch said. “Thank you, I appreciate it.”

Finfrock presided over the rest of the meeting and offered these closing comments.

“I have a lot of people to thank for these last years,” Finfrock said. “I go around this table and see everyone who made this work.

“I’m going to miss it, but there are good people coming up. It’s all been good...most of it,” he said chuckling.

Retiring Ogle County Coroner Lou Finch (left) of Mt. Morris, receives his certificate of appreciation from Board Chairman John Finfrock (right) at the Ogle County Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Finch has served as coroner since 2004 and chose not to run for reelection this year. (Earleen Hinton)