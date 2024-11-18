Rochelle man killed in accident on Route 251

OGLE COUNTY – A Rochelle man was killed Saturday following a three-car accident on Illinois Route 251, south of Holcomb Road, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“At approximately 11:04 p.m., Ogle County dispatchers received an automated crash detection alert indicating a possible vehicle crash in the 2000 block of North Illinois Rt. 251,” the release said. “Deputies further learned a three-vehicle crash had occurred involving a southbound Nissan Maxima, a northbound Subaru Outback, and a northbound Nissan Frontier.”

The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan Maxima was identified as Edgar Mandujano-Lopez, 19, of Rochelle, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Subaru Outback was identified as David Ramos, 32 of Byron, who was transported to Mercy Riverside Hospital by Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS for treatment of suspected injuries that were not life-threatening.

“The driver of the Nissan Frontier fled the scene,” the release said. “The accident remains under investigation.”

Deputies were assisted by the Illinois State Police, REACT helicopter, and Rochelle Fire/EMS.