Oregon commissioners agree to oppose proposed solar farm just outside city limits

A proposed solar farm south of Oregon is shown here, bordered in red. Oregon officials voted Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, to draft a resolution opposing the project because the property is along the Rock River and includes river access. The Ogle County Board has the final say in whether the solar farm is approved, but an application for a special use permit has yet to be made. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – City officials agreed Tuesday to officially oppose a proposed solar farm, advocating for a more “appropriate” use for property located near the west bank of the scenic Rock River.

Pivot Energy of Denver, Colorado, has indicated it is considering constructing a “small solar farm” at 1209 S. Second St., south of the city limits on the east side of Illinois 2, north of County Farm Road.

The 73-acre site is zoned light industrial by Ogle County. Most of its acreage is being used for agricultural purposes and this season was planted in corn. A house is located on just over one-half acre of the property. The property is bordered on the north by F.N. Smith Manufacturing and on the south by County Farm Road. A portion of the property is a few yards west of the Rock River.

The entire parcel falls under jurisdiction of Ogle County and is not within Oregon’s city limits.

But Oregon Mayor Ken Williams said the city has a right to comment on the project because the property and proposed project is within 1 1/2 miles of Oregon.

“Oregon is not against solar farms,’ Williams said. “Just not necessarily on a riverfront.”

In October 2022, the City Council approved a solar farm west of the Century Hill subdivision on the west side of the city. That project was followed by an annexation agreement with USS Ducks Solar — a subsidiary of Midwest-based US Solar — to annex a 70.64-acre land parcel into the city.

Williams said the Pivot Energy project should not be placed along the riverfront.

“One hundred years ago cities placed industries along the riverfront. That was a mistake,” said Williams. “We have learned now that there are more suitable uses.”

Williams said although Pivot Energy had not yet applied for a special use permit from Ogle County to construct the project, he urged commissioners to draft a resolution against the project as soon as possible.

“I want to have something in place. I’d like to bring something forward saying we are not for it,” Williams told the commissioners.

City Manager Darin DeHaan said approval of the project would take some time, including licensing requirements.

“There are still a lot of hurdles...but it sounds like they will file soon,” said DeHaan.

Williams told the council that riverfront property is “highly desirable” and the city’s comprehensive plan forecasts that acreage as a potential for future housing development.

“I am not sure we can do anything,” said Commissioner Tim Krug.

“We need to try and do something,” replied Williams.

Council members agreed to have City Attorney Paul Chadwick draft a resolution against the proposed project.

Prior to an Oct. 23 informational meeting on the project, presented by Pivot Energy, Williams outlined his concerns in a written statement.

“There are more suitable locations for industrial zones that do not conflict with critical ecosystems or community interests,” he said. “Our comprehensive plan has that parcel designated as residential. Riverfront residential properties can boost local economies through increased property values and tax revenues. They attract businesses that cater to residents, such as cafes, shops, and services, fostering a thriving local economy while drawing visitors and tourists.

“Riverfronts naturally offer stunning views and scenic landscapes. Residential developments can enhance these spaces, creating picturesque neighborhoods that draw homebuyers and investors, while industrial sites tend to detract from the natural beauty of the area.”

And he said the installation and maintenance of solar panels may introduce pollutants into the water, especially if chemicals or runoff from maintenance activities contaminate the river.

The Oct. 23 meeting included printed information, with questions and answers, about Pivot Energy’s “conceptual site plan.” Company representatives were available to answer questions and discuss the project, but no public question-and-answer session was offered.

That printed information outlined the benefits of solar arrays, details on the size of elements used in the project, and responses to frequently asked questions about solar farms.

The final questions was: “Why did you choose this location for the solar array?” with the answer: “The solar program requires that we connect to the existing power grid. We must find a landowner interested in entering into a lease with us who has land near existing distribution lines. The land must also be mostly flat, with no major issues preventing us from building a solar array.”