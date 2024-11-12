“It’s more than just a holiday”: VFW Commander asks everyone to help living veterans

Oregon VFW Post 8739 Commander Bob Coulter holds a proclamation from Oregon Mayor Ken Williams in support of the Post as he speaks at the Veteran Days ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in Oregon. The event was hosted by the VFW Post and the American Legion 97. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Oregon VFW Commander Bob Coulter told attendees of Monday’s Veteran Day ceremony to do what they can to help living veterans.

“We can’t help the deceased veterans, but we can help surviving veterans,” Coulter said as he spoke at the afternoon event hosted by the Post and American Legion 97. “We need to make sure our veterans are taken care of.”

Held on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour, Coulter was the main speaker at Monday’s event, held at the Post home at 1310 W Washington St, Oregon. The event also included a gun salute followed by a luncheon.

“This is the 125th year that the VFW has been in existence to help veterans,” Coulter said. “This Post has been here to close to 80 years.”

Coulter said Memorial Day is held to honor those who died for their country while serving while Veterans Day is held for all veterans. He said suicide among veterans is “staggering” and most do not want to talk about their struggles. He urged everyone to watch for any signs that a veteran may be contemplating suicide.

“Vets do not want to talk about it,” he said. “Conversations with other veterans seem to work the best since their service is a community, a brotherhood. I need everyone’s help in getting that word out.”

Coulter said he lost a good friend who was a veteran when medical issues overwhelmed to the point that he took his own life.

“We need to do a better job of taking care of our living veterans. It’s more than just a holiday,” he said.

For more information about the Oregon VFW, call 815-732-6851 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oregonvfwpost8739/

Oregon veteran Irv Ossman plays taps at the Oregon VFW's Veteran Days ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in Oregon. The event was hosted by the VFW Post and the American Legion 97. (Earleen Hinton)