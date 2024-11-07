Police chase vehicle through Oregon; driver flees

OREGON – The driver of a vehicle that police say was speeding through town on Sunday, Nov. 3, fled from officers near the Oregon Depot and had yet to be found as of Monday.

Oregon Police Chief Matthew Kalnins said an Oregon officer first saw the vehicle traveling 66 mph in a 40 mph zone as it was eastbound on E. Washington St., which also is Illinois 64.

When the officer attempted to stop on the vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Blackhawk Road, just east of the city limits, the driver failed to stop and continued, Kalnins said.

“The vehicle proceeded westbound back through Oregon, where deputies from the Ogle County Sheriffs Department joined the efforts to stop it,” Kalnins said in a Nov. 4 news release. “The vehicle continued to evade law enforcement, eventually traveling down S. 4th St. [Illinois 2] before the driver abandoned the vehicle near Collins St. close to the railroad tracks.”

Kalnins said Oregon police officers and Ogle County sheriff deputies conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

“This incident remains under investigation, and we urge anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Oregon Police Department at 815-732-2803,” Kalnins said. “We extend our gratitude to the Ogle County Sheriffs Department and the Mt. Morris Police Department for their support and assistance during this incident.”