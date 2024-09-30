Fresh ice cream and more all part of Back Roads Market

Mt. MORRIS – Visitors to the Back Roads Market were not disappointed Saturday with four stops on this year’s tour. And if you love ice cream, Hough’s Maple Lane Farm was the place to be.
Larry, Sandra and Ralph Flickinger of Sugar Grove, Illinois, brought their “Flicks’ Hit-N-Miss” to Hough’s Maple Lane Farm, 3788 N. Mt. Morris Rd., and created homemade ice cream on site with their 100-year-old hit-n-miss stationary engine.
They served free samples including a special maple flavor, and they also displayed their large collection of antique ice cream scoops. Each scoop was catalogued by a number and included in a reference binder that included its manufacture date.
Other stops on the Back Roads Market included BerryView Orchard, 7504 W. Midtown Rd.; “Funky Junk”, 6410 W. Grove Rd.; and Vintage Chicks and Feeds, 700 Route 72, Leaf River.