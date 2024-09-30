Fresh ice cream and more all part of Back Roads Market

Larry, Sandra, and Ralph Flickinger of Sugar Grove were making fresh ice cream with antique equipment at Hough's Maple Lane Farm during the Back Roads Market event on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 north of Mt. Morris. The Flickingers made ice cream on site, including a maple flavored delight, with their vintage "hit-n-miss" stationary engine. They also had their extensive collection of antique ice cream scoops on display. (Earleen Hinton)

Mt. MORRIS – Visitors to the Back Roads Market were not disappointed Saturday with four stops on this year’s tour. And if you love ice cream, Hough’s Maple Lane Farm was the place to be.

Larry, Sandra and Ralph Flickinger of Sugar Grove, Illinois, brought their “Flicks’ Hit-N-Miss” to Hough’s Maple Lane Farm, 3788 N. Mt. Morris Rd., and created homemade ice cream on site with their 100-year-old hit-n-miss stationary engine.

Handmade Ice Cream at Back Roads Market Larry, Sandra, and Ralph Flickinger of Sugar Grove make ice cream at Hough's Maple Lane Farm on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

They served free samples including a special maple flavor, and they also displayed their large collection of antique ice cream scoops. Each scoop was catalogued by a number and included in a reference binder that included its manufacture date.

Other stops on the Back Roads Market included BerryView Orchard, 7504 W. Midtown Rd.; “Funky Junk”, 6410 W. Grove Rd.; and Vintage Chicks and Feeds, 700 Route 72, Leaf River.