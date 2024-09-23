NIU to close Lorado Taft Field Campus in December

NIU has announced it will close its Lorado Taft Field Campus in December. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Northern Illinois University will close the Lorado Taft Field Campus in December due to “aging infrastructure” and increasing operational costs.

NIU’s Media Relations Department confirmed the decision Monday and said the 141-acre facility, located adjacent to Lowden State Park, north of Oregon, will close permanently Dec. 15.

“Last Friday, I shared with the staff at Lorado Taft that NIU is discontinuing programming and closing the site permanently, effective Dec. 15, 2024. This was a difficult decision because Lorado Taft has been a favorite destination for members of our community as well as Illinois children and youth who have enjoyed the beautiful surroundings and camp facilities,” said Rena Cotsones, Ph.D. Vice President and Chief Engagement Officer Division of Outreach, Engagement and Regional Development.

The Lorado Taft Field Campus was originally part of the Wallace Heckman estate and Eagle’s Nest Art Colony that overlooks the Rock River Valley from a high vantage point on the east bank of the river. It is adjacent to Lowden State Park, which is the home of Lorado Taft’s Eternal Indian statue, commonly referred to as the Black Hawk Statue.

NIU acquired a portion of the Heckman estate in 1951, six years after Lowden State Park was created. They named the campus after Lorado Taft and ran it as a field campus offering outdoor education classes and camps for school children across northern Illinois.

NIU discontinued its outdoor education degree program in 1999, Costones said in the statement.

“Why Lorado Taft and why now? Since it began operating as a youth camp when the university discontinued the Outdoor Education degree program in 1999, the operation of the facility has required significant financial backing. That support has climbed substantially as client preferences changed after the pandemic,” Cotsones said. “While the rustic buildings are picturesque, they are inefficient, antiquated and in need of costly repair. The aging infrastructure, including a wastewater treatment facility that has exceeded its functional lifespan, would require millions of dollars of investment to bring it to modern standards.”

Costones said that while the Taft Campus has been “a special place and has provided great outdoor experiences for generations of young people” it no longer aligns with NIU’s “current mission and goals”.

“The university must invest its resources in programs and initiatives that more directly contribute to NIU student success and our other academic priorities,” Cotsones said.

She said the majority of the Lorado Taft staff will be able to transfer to jobs on the DeKalb campus or at a regional center.

“We are working closely with all impacted employees and clients to help plan the best path forward possible. If your personal experience with Lorado Taft has been enhanced by a Lorado Taft staff member, now would be a great time to reach out to let them know that their work was appreciated,” she said.

When asked if NIU planned to sell the property the media relations department replied: “University leaders are currently exploring options for future stewardship of this unique property.”