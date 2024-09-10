Large machine shed destroyed by fire in rural Polo

Firefighters walk past the remains of a large machine shed after it was destroyed by a fire Monday evening. Several fire departments assisted the Polo Fire Department on the call at 7015 W. Judson Road, southeast of Polo. There were no injuries. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO — A large machine shed was destroyed by fire early Monday evening six miles southeast of Polo.

Polo Fire Chief Jim Ports said his department was toned out to 7015 W. Judson Road at 5:07 p.m.

“Everything, I think everything, is a total loss,” Ports said. “Nobody was hurt.”

Some of the items inside the shed included a vehicle and large bales of hay. A cause had yet to be determined, Ports said.

The shed was ablaze when firefighters arrived. Seven area departments assisted at the scene, including Oregon, Mt. Morris, Dixon Rural, Forreston, Milledgeville, Sterling and Advanced Ambulance.

The shed is owned by Herschel Newcomer, whose home is located just north of the metal shed.

One of Herschel’s neighbors, Lyle Hopkins, moved burning hay bales away from the shed with a John Deere tractor while firefighters were on the scene.