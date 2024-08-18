New 4-H Club in Ogle County offers kids a chance to care for a llama, without owning one

Elizabeth Kennedy, 15, of Davis Junction, and Barnstomer took part in the llama show at the Ogle County 4-H Fair on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at the Ogle County Fairgrounds. Kennedy is a member of the newly formed Legendary Llamas 4-H Club. Barnstormer belongs to Blue Moon Llamas of Byron. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Ogle County’s newest 4-H club held its inaugural show with some tall, fluffy guys at the Ogle County 4-H Fair last week.

The Legendary Llamas 4-H Club, formed in January, premiered at the fair Aug. 2 with club members, Harmony Coy, 11, of Mt. Morris and Elizabeth Kennedy, 15, of Davis Junction and llamas Milo and Barnstormer of Blue Moon Llamas in tow.

“Milo is an amazing llama,” gushed Harmony as she stroked the 2-year-old’s neck. “He works so well and he listens and he’s so smart.”

Elizabeth had similar praise for one-year-old Barnstormer, but also touched on his unique personality.

“He’s got an attitude. His favorite thing to do was just stop, but he’s great now. I really like walking him,” she said.

The learning process for both handler and animal is what makes the Legendary Llamas Club unique. Both Milo and Barnstormer are owned by Blue Moon Llamas, 5458 N. Razorville Road, Byron, and leased to 4-H members on a monthly basis for about $20.

The twist in the 4-H model allows kids to work with their “own” llama as they learn about the animal and its traits.

Elizabeth’s family has a farm with other animals, but not llamas.

“I’m the chicken girl,” Elizabeth said. “To be able to work with bigger animals is a very cool thing.”

Harmony and Elizabeth learn about training, grooming and other caretaking chores associated with the camel-like animals whose ancestors are thought to have originated from the Great Plains of North America about 40 million years ago before migrating to South America about 3 million years ago.

Teddy Snapp is the leader of the Legendary Llamas 4-H Club that currently has three members: Elizabeth, Harmony, and Norah Arnold, 9, of Oregon.

“Blue Moon Llamas offers llamas to be leased to 4-H members,” Snapp said. “We are looking for more kids to join. Elizabeth and Harmony decided to show Milo and Barnstormer at the fair while Norah made a poster about llamas that won a ribbon.”

The club started meeting in March in Byron.

Chris Brenz of Blue Moon Llamas has been raising llamas at her farm near Byron for 35 years. She decided to lease llamas to members of the new 4-H Club so they could learn about the unique animal.

“She [Chris] teaches the kids how to train, handle and take care of llamas. We are trying to be financially available to everyone who is interested,” Snapp said.

Brenz, who also sells llama-related items through her website Useful Llama Items, said there are currently 40 llamas at her farm. She sees the creation of the new 4-H Club as a way to expand knowledge about llamas while teaching kids about the responsibilities of caring for larger animals.

“We work with the kids on training, grooming, everything about llamas,” said Brenz.

That training helped Elizabeth and Harmony to convince Barnstormer and Milo to wear their police and construction costumes at the show.

“His favorite thing to do was stop, but I had to train him to wear the stop sign,” Elizabeth said.

Anyone interested in more information about the Legendary Llamas 4-H Club can contact Snapp through email at teddysnapp21@gmail.com or by phone at 815-732-3281. To contact Blue Moon Llamas, call 815-234-4564.