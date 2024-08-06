Polo’s Albano crashes, bashes his way to first place in derby heat

Brandon Albano of Polo maneuvers his car in the Pro Stock Compacts heat of the demolition derby to a first-place finish at the Ogle County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — Brandon Albano had one car to out navigate in the Pro Stock Compacts demolition derby at the Ogle County Fair on Saturday night.

The Polo 21-year-old stepped on the gas of his 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme and headed to the west end of the Harlan Holm Arena in front of a capacity crowd on a hot and humid night. Albano revved his engine, turned back east, and set his sights on the last running vehicle.

He brought the blueish Olds back across the dirt field and adeptly delivered an engine-killing blow to the other mangled vehicle, crumpling it into the cement barricade and signaling submission from the driver to earn the $1,500 payout.

“I bought this car last year for $350,” Albano said after his heat. “I think I probably have about $1,500 in it.”

2024 marks the fourth year Albano has competed in the demolition derbies in the local county fair circuit that includes Ogle, Carroll and Whiteside counties.

He also had an entry in the Mini Van/SUV heat on Saturday, but didn’t fare as well, stalling out in that 16-vehicle field.

But Albano and his Olds will race again this Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Carroll County Fair.

“My plan is to take it to Milledgeville next week to see if we can do it again,” Albano said smiling.

Demolition derby night was a big draw for this year’s fair, with the bleachers filling to capacity before the green flag dropped for the competitions, run by Robbo’s Extreme DERBY Promotions, LLC.