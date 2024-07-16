Polo Rehab & Health Care Center residents evacuated after evening storm

Firefighters and other first responders work with staff of the Polo Rehab & Health Care Center late in the evening on Monday, July 15, 2024 to evacuate the center's 19 residents after smoke filled one wing of the center. Fire officials believe a roof-top HVAC unit may have been damaged by the strong storm that passed through the town earlier in the evening. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – Residents of the Polo Rehab & Health Care Center were evacuated late Monday night after one wing of the facility filled with smoke after a strong storm swept through town.

Polo Fire Chief Jim Ports said firefighters were responding to a transformer fire at 9:10 p.m. near the nursing home at 703 E. Buffalo St., when smoke was detected inside the facility.

“As we were here, the west wing started filling up with smoke,” said Ports. “That’s why we had to evacuate.”

At midnight, Ports said it appeared that the smoke was coming from a HVAC unit on the building’s roof. “We believe it is the HVAC on the roof,” Ports said.

Nineteen residents of the facility were temporarily moved to the gymnasium of the nearby Polo High School as the center’s staff worked on relocating them to other facilities.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle and Thomas Richter, the county’s Emergency Management Director, were on scene as residents of the facility were being evacuated.

“The high school is the designated shelter in case of an emergency evacuation like this,” VanVickle said, adding that no one was injured during the incident.

Ports said fire departments from Dixon City, Milledgeville, Mt. Morris, Oregon, and Dixon Rural also responded to the scene with ambulances from Mt. Morris, Milledgeville, Oregon, and Forreston assisting in evacuating the residents.

As ambulances moved residents from the center to the school, Polo Rehab staff, along with firefighters and police officers, wheeled empty beds and chairs out the main door of the center and one block north to the school’s main entrance at 100 S. Union Ave.

Some beds were too wide to fit through the main entrance doors and were brought into the gymnasium through the ag shop’s garage door, located on the other side of the school.

Beds and chairs were lined up on the north side of the basketball court as center staff attended to residents.

Richter said six separate tornado warnings were issued across Ogle County earlier in the evening.

Most of the warnings were issued when rotation was seen on radar, Vanickle said.

“Some were also prompted by witness rotation too,” Richter said.

The storm felled trees and branches from Leaf River to Monroe Center, knocking out electricity to 5,229 residents across the county.

As of 1:30 a.m., ComEd reported 80% of customers in Byron were still without power.