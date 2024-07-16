Oregon to have special brush pick up for storm damage Friday, July 19

A large branch from a tree fell on this truck that was parked in a driveway during a storm around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Oregon. Electrical power was knocked out for area residents for about four hours. City crews were busy clearing fallen limbs from streets following the storm. More storms came through Ogle County on Monday night. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Branches, branches and more branches.

A spat of recent storms that crossed Ogle County over the weekend and Monday has prompted the Oregon Public Works Department to hold a special brush pick up Friday, July 19.

Brush needs to be placed on the terrace by 7 a.m., parallel and as close to the curb as possible. Do not put brush in the street.

Brush piles are not to exceed 4 feet in height, 4 feet in depth, and 12 feet in length, with one foot spacing between piles.

Do not pile brush under low hanging trees, behind or around utility poles, trees or other obstructions, or on top of water valves. The city will not be held responsible for damage caused to water lines due to piling brush on top of the water valves.

Piles considered yard waste or not stacked properly will not be picked up by the city. Yard waste is collected each Wednesday by Republic, the waste company contracted by the city for trash collection.

And for those living near the Rock River, the National Weather Service has a flood warning in effect until Saturday evening with moderate flooding forecast.

Sam Snider of Byron wades in the rising Rock River at the docking area at Rock River Terrace between Oregon and Byron on Monday, July 15, 2024. Snider was one of several residents who were scrambling to secure their boats and docks as river levels continued to rise due to heavy rains north of Ogle County over the weekend. Up to 10 inches of rain fell across Rockford on Saturday and Sunday causing streets to flood. (Earleen Hinton)

As of Tuesday evening, minor flooding was occurring on the Rock River from its confluence with the Kishwaukee River north of Byron to Castle Rock State Park south of Oregon.

“At 13.5 feet, numerous low-lying structures downstream of Byron are flooded. At 15.5 feet, Water threatens lower sections of the water treatment plant property in Byron. Water threatens IL-2 west of Byron,” the NWS alert said.

The maximum river stage for the past 24 hours is 13.6 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest 15 feet.