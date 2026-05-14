Rochelle retiree finds purpose in decades of community service and giving back

Cal Jacobs' history of volunteering in Rochelle includes work with the Rochelle Area Community Foundation, Rochelle Christian Food Pantry and relief efforts following the 2015 tornado. (Jeff Helfrich)

Upon his retirement in 2011, Cal Jacobs decided he was going to spend his extra time giving back to the Rochelle community.

In April 2012, he became involved with the Rochelle Free Summer Lunch Program and served on its board of directors until 2021. In 2013, he joined the Rochelle Area Community Foundation board and served as its president from 2015 to 2020.

After an EF4 tornado hit rural Rochelle in April 2015, Jacobs became the commissioner of the Ogle County Long-Term Recovery Committee. Since 2020, he’s served as board president of the Rochelle Christian Food Pantry.

Jacobs worked at Rochelle Foods from 1995 to 2011. He has six grandchildren, and he’s chosen to serve causes that are close to his heart.

“I like helping kids,” Jacobs said. “I have six grandchildren, and they’re my life. I’ve just found good fits. My work at Rochelle Foods saw us make a lot of community donations. RACF Founder Leonard Carmichael was once asked why he gave away money. He very simply said, ‘The more I give, the more I get.’ So I just keep on giving.”

RACF supports various community nonprofits and organizations through grants, fundraising and dedicated funds. Jacobs said he enjoyed that work because of the number of people it touches in the community.

The RCFP has seen record need, serving 7,813 people last year. He’s seen other volunteers and donors step up to meet that need. Sixteen people volunteer at the food pantry on its distribution days of Tuesdays and Fridays.

“We’ve been beyond blessed to have that many people here,” Jacobs said. “And if someone has to take the day off, there’s always someone behind them to step up. It’s like the good Lord is watching over us to provide. It’s a miracle time after time. This work is very important to me. Food is my background, and I love to help people. The world has been very good to me, and I’m happy for that. So, I like to give back whatever I can. If helping people down here is that answer, then I’m all for it.”

Jacobs called the tornado recovery work “a challenge” and said it took the efforts of other local volunteers, the Salvation Army and the Red Cross.

The tornado damaged 179 structures in Ogle County and destroyed 20-30 homes in rural Rochelle after winds reached over 200 miles per hour. In the year that followed the tornado, RACF opened a fund for long-term recovery and collected $542,823.83. Donations came in from individuals locally, across the country and many organizations in the state.

The recovery committee met weekly, and after a year and a half, it was able to make 72 affected families whole.

“That puts a smile on your face,” Jacobs said. “It was a lot of work by a lot of people. I just happened to be the one who wanted to lead it. I was at RACF at the time and looked for someone to do it and couldn’t find someone, so I took it on. I knew a few people who were affected by the tornado. It was difficult seeing what had happened to them. It was very enjoyable seeing them be able to be made whole.”

Jacobs called RACF “the lifeline” of the Rochelle community. He has his own dedicated fund at RACF that he donates to. He enjoys knowing the money stays local and helps local people.

Jacobs has seen the giving nature of Rochelle up close through various causes.

“I’m blessed to be in a community like Rochelle,” Jacobs said. “It’s a very giving community. Every time an issue comes up, people jump right in and make it happen. Being a part of that and knowing the generosity of this community makes me feel good. Helping people is what keeps me coming back.”

Jacobs will complete his term as RCFP board president at the end of 2026, but said he plans to continue assisting at the food pantry as long as needed. With demand currently high, he believes it is the best place for him to help the most people possible.

Volunteer memories that stand out for Jacobs include the first anniversary gathering after the 2015 tornado. He heard stories and thanks from those affected. RACF’s annual event, where it gives out grants, is another cherished time for him.

“I have an RACF fund, and I hand out a grant each year, and I receive one on the food pantry’s behalf,” Jacobs said. “That’s a special time for me each May.”