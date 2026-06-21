Rochelle Fire Department doors get patriotic paint job in honor of America’s 250th birthday

The Rochelle Fire Department recently painted its doors in honor of America's 250th anniversary, an homage to the way the doors were painted in 1976. (Photo provided by Brian Edwards)

The Rochelle Fire Department station at 401 Fifth Ave. now has a new patriotic look that pays homage to America’s 250th birthday on July 4, and the look it had 50 years ago in 1976.

The redesign features a painted-on American flag across all four doors, along with graphics featuring a semiquincentennial crest, a historic fire truck, city and fire department logos, a current fire truck and a smaller American flag.

In 1976, a similar design was used at the station for America’s 200th birthday and put up by then-RFD personnel Arlen “Buzz” Harms, Loren Edwards and Rick and Dave Kasmar. RFD Chief Dave Sawlsville said the department wanted to replicate that and honor America and RFD’s past.

The 2026 work was done in house by RFD’s red shift staff, including Capt. Jason Underwood, Firefighter/Paramedic Jody Willis and Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Edwards, son of the late Loren Edwards.

“We found a picture of the way it looked in 1976,” Edwards said. “We thought it was cool. It was all hand painted. They didn’t have vinyl printing back then like there is now. For the 250th anniversary of America this year, I thought it would be a good project to do. Jody and I painted all the red, white and blues and Capt. Underwood helped with the vinyl. Midwest Signs & Designs of Creston printed the vinyl for us and we put it on. Chief Sawlsville and City Manager Zeke Jackson were supportive of it.”

The Rochelle Fire Department painted its doors in 1976 in honor of America's 200th anniversary. The doors have been painted today in the same fashion as the country's 250th anniversary approaches. (Photo provided by Brian Edwards)

Edwards said he’s unsure of how long the new design will stay up. It will likely last through the year or until it starts to deteriorate. He thanked Rochelle Ace Hardware for its donation of paint for the project and Midwest Signs & Designs for its work on the vinyl designs.

The city’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday this July will see a larger fireworks display, and Edwards said he wanted the fire department to get in the spirit of the celebration. The red in the design is the color of RFD’s firetrucks and ambulances.

“Getting the red, white and blue paint up was a big difference,” Edwards said. “People were walking by and said it looked great. We’ve had people stopping in and complimenting it. It’s been good to hear and it’s been a good project for the community.”

Sawlsville said doing the door redesign work in house represents a larger theme of RFD staff having additional skills and a willingness to use them in department projects.

“We have people here that have unique skills besides being great paramedics and firefighters,” Sawlsville said. “They’re more than willing to jump in and take on these extra projects. This was their idea and they were willing to put in the work. That’s the culture around here. People are always willing to dig in and take on a little extra project here and there.”

The pride RFD staff takes in things like their station reflects the care they take in their work each day with patients and the community, Sawlsville said.

“It’s about the culture here,” Sawlsville said. “It’s a pride of ownership kind of thing. They did the work and it was their idea all along. Group projects like this build camaraderie and it’s something they can look back on and take pride in. It’s a great feeling when the public appreciates it. It’s a win all the way around. And that mentality and attitude spills over into patient care and things like that.”