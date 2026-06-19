Ogle County property transfers for June 8-12, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Michael O Kelly, Brina D Kelly, and Brina D Brown to Bryce D Erbes and Ashleigh M Erbes, 1 Parcel: 5287 E Canfield Rd, Oregon, $430,000

Megan A Mckay and Megan A Smith to Tyler R Mckay and Taylor M Stoddard, 1 Parcel: 1164 W 2nd St, Byron, $190,000

Renate Poirier to William F Wright and Victoria A Wright, 3 Parcels: 421 Des Moines Ln, Taylor Township; 419 Des Moines Ln, Taylor Township; and 417 Des Moines Ln, Taylor Township, $9,900

Barbara L Bergner to Jacob W Bergner, 1 Parcel: 405 S 7th St, Oregon, $0.00

Theresa J Boyd to David L Ferris and Jacqueline R Ferris, 1 Parcel: 409 Barbara St, Mt. Morris, $220,000

Kathleen P Lee to Michaela J Spanbauer and Michael J Spanbauer, 3 Parcels: South Park Dr, Byron; 301 E South Park Dr, Byron; and South Park Dr, Byron, $131,500

Edward R Messenger Jr, Justine E Messenger, and Justine E Dearvil to Erik Boehmke, 1 Parcel: 404 S 9th St, Oregon, $125,000

Robert L Borgmann and Betty K Borgmann to Robert L Borgmann and Betty K Borgmann, 1 Parcel: 112 W 6th St, Byron, $0.00

Douglas Radenbaugh to Kimberly Johnson, 1 Parcel: 1103 Burlington Way, Scott Township, $335,000

Patti J Jennings to Dustin Groen and Tayla Groen, 1 Parcel: 310 S 1st Ave, Forreston, $205,000

Michael J Kelsey to Madelyn Mcconnell, 1 Parcel: 808 N Crestview Tr, Byron, $212,000

Thomas E Hanlin to Risen Rentals Llc, 1 Parcel: 404 E 2nd St, Byron, $330,000

Kathleen E Mulson to Anthony A Peterson and Michelle M Peterson, 1 Parcel: 105 W 5th St, Leaf River, $20,000

Katherine E Jacobs to Leah M Beneventi, 1 Parcel: 224 Ave H, Rochelle, $140,500

Wayne R Sanford and Charlotte N Sanford to Maxime Van Os, 1 Parcel: 10835 E Barron Rd, White Rock, Township, $388,000

James F May Trustee, Merilyn D May Trustee, Stanley E Elson Trustee, Nancy J Elson Trustee, and Elson Family Tr1 to Jose Gonzalez Romero and Margarita Flores-Curiel, 1 Parcel: 619 N 14th St, Rochelle, $104,500

Jaime Bugarin to Jaime Julianna Huston and Sean Ryan Huston, 1 Parcel: 109 S 9th St, Rochelle, $135,000

Michael A Wiltzius to Wayne W Stanis, Duwayne W Stanis, DuWayne W Stanis, and Jeffrey Stanis, 1 Parcel: 508 Main St, Leaf River, $20,000

Mariam E Davis to Carlos Manuel Gutierrez Jr and Hannah E Gutierrez, 1 Parcel: 501 W Green St, Forreston, $225,000

Hre Builders Llc to Kenneth R Olson and Deborah A Olson, 1 Parcel: 710 W Driscoll St, Dement Township, $30,000

Keith Barnes and Monica Barnes to Angella Hewitt, 1 Parcel: 401 St Francis Dr, Taylor Township, $2,000

Diane J Monson and Monson Properties to Matthew L Drendel, 1 Parcel: 18741 E Mowers Rd, Lynnville Township, $160,000

Anthony B Marchetti to Linda Giese, 1 Parcel: 311 S 3rd St, Oregon, $140,000

Rick A Mills and Tamara S Mills to Scott Royce and Charlotte Mosinski, 1 Parcel: 307 Portage Ln, Taylor Township, $330,000

Quit Claims

Wayne D Alderks and Nancy D Alderks to Bryce Tate Alderks, 1 Parcel: 8349 N Perryville Rd, Monroe Township, $0.00

Diane M Eichhorst to Marsha N Baker, 1 Parcel: 5025 S Hidden Heights Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Marsha N Baker to Diane M Eichhorst, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-30-452-015, $0.00

Marsha N Baker to Diane M Eichhorst, 1 Parcel: 16-30-452-007, $0.00

Harold M Dirksen and Diane L Graham to Harold M Dirksen, 1 Parcel: 9044 E Big Mound Rd in Scott Township, $0.00

Heather White Housner to Donna White, 1 Parcel: 192 Prairie Moon Dr, Scott Township, $0.00

Quinlin K Tofa, Quinlin Mata’utia, Alexandra M Schlosser, Alexandra Mata’utia, Alexandra Matautia, and Quinlin Matautia to Quinlin Mata’utia, Quinlin Matautia, Alexandra Mata’utia, and Alexandra Matautia, 1 Parcel: 307 W Main St, Monroe Township, $0.00

Gary Ellard Lindmark and Marsha Jo Lindmark to Northern Illinois Land Bank Authority, 1 Parcel: 324 S 2nd St, Rochelle, $0.00

Thomas P Becker and Mindy Becker to Thomas P Becker and Mindy Becker, 1 Parcel: 6721 N Alpine Dr, Marion Township, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Elizabeth A Hegel Trustee, Bettner Family Tr, and Agnes H Bettner Tr to Brook Logan, 1 Parcel: 410 N 4th St, Oregon Township, $164,900

Janet L Henert Tr99 and Todd Henert Trustee to Michael Hildreth and Michelle Hildreth, 2 Parcels: 5846 N Fair Oaks Dr, Monroe Township, and 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-201-016, $310,000

Deeds in Trust

Dennis A Wiley and Charlene M Wiley to Dennis A Wiley Trustee, Charlene M Wiley Trustee, and D&c Tr326, 1 Parcel: 5868 E Bradley Rd, Marion Township, $0.00

Michael W Ortgiesen and Mary Ortgiesen to Michael W Ortgiesen Trustee and Michael & Mary Ortgiesen Revocable Land Tr Agreement1, 1 Parcel: 7024 W Oregon Trail Rd, Pine Creek Township, $0.00

Nathaniel P Haas and Natalie K Haas to Douglas M Knodle Trustee, Douglas M Knodle Tr1, Lynn H Knodle Trustee, and Lynn H Knodle Tr1, 1 Parcel: 102 S Maple Ave, Byron, $180,000

Shirley J Palmer to Shirley J Palmer Trustee, Raymond T Johnson Trustee, and Shirley J Palmer Land Tr2026, 3 Parcels in Byron Township: 04-35-400-020, 04-35-400-027, and 04-35-400-030, $0.00