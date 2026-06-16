Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Fest fills Goold Park with acoustic sounds over the weekend

Cindy Shelhart performs on the main stage during the Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival on Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Photos provided by Lucas Skye)

The Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Fest returned Saturday and Sunday to Goold Park, filling the park left muddy by the Thursday storms with acoustic sounds.

The mud didn’t dampen any spirits, bringing performers like Ted Yoder, Cigar Box Scott, and Cindy Shelhart to the main stage.

The event is put on by Hammers and Noters Dulcimer Society of Illinois (HANDS), and it’s family friendly every year. This year’s event, like other years, featured workshops along with the performers, along with the ability to purchase a dulcimer for those taken with the instrument after watching the performers.