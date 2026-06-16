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Morris Herald-News

Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Fest fills Goold Park with acoustic sounds over the weekend

Cindy Shelhart performs on the main stage during the Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Cindy Shelhart performs on the main stage during the Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival on Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Photos provided by Lucas Skye)

By Michael Urbanec

The Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Fest returned Saturday and Sunday to Goold Park, filling the park left muddy by the Thursday storms with acoustic sounds.

The mud didn’t dampen any spirits, bringing performers like Ted Yoder, Cigar Box Scott, and Cindy Shelhart to the main stage.

The event is put on by Hammers and Noters Dulcimer Society of Illinois (HANDS), and it’s family friendly every year. This year’s event, like other years, featured workshops along with the performers, along with the ability to purchase a dulcimer for those taken with the instrument after watching the performers.

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Cindy Shelhart performs on the main stage during the Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Cindy Shelhart performs on the main stage during the Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival on Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Photos provided by Lucas Skye)

Morris
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News