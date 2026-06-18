Obendorf: Family all around for my 94th birthday

What a beautiful birthday celebrating my 94th and one that just went on and on. It was also the weekend for the Obendorf Open, which was on Friday. So on the day of my birthday, which was Thursday, I had all those who were in town for the golfing in Mt. Morris, over to Polo for my birthday dinner that evening.

I had ordered chicken from the grocery store next door which is always a hit. I had wonderful asparagus that Mike delivered and planned on getting orange rolls and sourdough bread from the farmers market. Earlier I had gotten birthday cake, salads and strawberries from the store. All I had to make was a big pan of party potatoes in the oven. That would be easy to do.

My brother David and his wife Rebecca would be arriving from Kentucky, Bill Warren would be flying in from Florida, Amy and family would be driving up from near Indiana, Beth and Kaitlyn would be flying in from Boston, and Susan and Tim were coming from Michigan.

Then the storm warnings arrived, with the farmers market canceled, flights put on hold, driving would be questionable, and I worried about power outage. Beth arrived at my door with orange rolls but sourdough bread was not going to happen. I pulled out of my freezer banana bread from Marcia Wooden, and Bill Wragg came to my door with a loaf of cinnamon bread for my birthday. So the bread was covered.

The power did not go off and one by one family arrived after the storm and we all sat down to eat. Everyone was thankful that all had gotten there safely. This was the first day of my birthday celebration.

The next day we were all at Bruce’s in Mt. Morris for the Obendorf Open and the rest of the family arrived. Archer, going into first grade, got a trophy and he is going to challenge his Uncle Steve next year. After birthday cake and pizza, Day 2 of my birthday was done.

On Saturday, we went back to Mt. Morris for the Porchfest, campfires and more good eating. With Day 3 of my celebration over, I was tired and ready for bed since Sunday morning was church. David, Rebecca and Bill all went to church with me, and David and Rebecca headed back to Kentucky following church. Bill and I had lunch, a great visit, and we were joined by Susan and Tim before it was time for Bill to head for Midway and the airport. When everyone was gone, I headed for the bedroom and a nap. It was Day 4 and my birthday was finished until next year.

Thank you to all who gave me birthday wishes, beautiful cards, food, candy and flowers. It was a great time and wonderful for the family to get together not only for my birthday but for golfing.