Ogle County Educational Cooperative recognizes staff for years of service

Amy Brass is an OCEC school psychologist and has 15 years of service. (Photo provided by Ogle County Educational Cooperative)

The Ogle County Educational Cooperative recently recognized three staff members with a total of 55 years of service.

Amy Brass is an OCEC school psychologist and has 15 years of service.

“Mrs. Brass has a heart of gold and consistently goes above and beyond to support both students and staff,” according to an OCEC news release. “She brings thoughtfulness, clarity and care to every IEP conversation, ensuring that all participants feel comfortable, informed and valued. Her calm demeanor and deep respect for families, teams and students are evident in every interaction.

“She is an active team member on our PPS team contributing to the thoughtful discussions among practitioners and ensuring the team learns from the conversations relative to supporting student success.”

She currently serves as a school psychologist for the cooperative in Forrestville Valley and Eswood.

Sam Buss, LCSW, is an OCEC special education coordinator and marked 15 years of service this year.

Sam Buss (Photo provided by Ogle County Educational Cooperative)

“She has worked as a school social worker intern, social worker and currently as a special education coordinator with OCEC,” according to a news release. “From the very first day with OCEC, Sam has been a pillar of influence and mentorship. Whether navigating early experiences as a social worker or evolving into administrative roles, she has consistently led by example. She meets every learning curve with grace and approaches each challenge with an openness to creative, ‘out-of-the-box’ solutions.”

She has positively influenced staff, families and students in Rochelle D231, Life Skills and Ashton Franklin Center, most recently with her current assignment. She serves as mentor and supervisor to social workers with the organization, providing insight to best practices through her collaboration meetings.

Amy Zbinden Henkel, LCSW, is the OCEC assistant director and recently marked 25 years.

Amy Zbinden Henkel (Photo provided by Ogle County Educational Cooperative)

“Mrs. Henkel has been a steady and trusted leader within the OCEC, consistently demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting students, staff, and all partner districts,” according to an OCEC news release. “She approaches complex and high-pressure situations with composure and sound judgment, ensuring that challenges are addressed thoughtfully while maintaining forward momentum. Her leadership is evident in both her strategic and hands-on contributions.”