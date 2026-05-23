Rochelle Township High School Board recognizes retirees

Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jason Harper speaks at the Monday, May 18, 2026 meeting of the Rochelle Township High School Board of Education. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Rochelle Township High School board on May 18 recognized retirees who will finish their careers this month.

Retirees from RTHS include math teacher Glen Mehrings (33 years), English teacher Danae White (25 years) and counselor Javier Zepeda (23 years).

RTHS Principal Chris Lewis and District Superintendent Jason Harper thanked Mehrings, White and Zepeda for their time at the school.

“They’ve had a profound impact on students over the last two to three decades,” Harper said. “The through line for all of them as I reflect on them is that when they started, our percentage of students with [individualized education programs] was much smaller. Along the way they’ve committed and have been dedicated to serving our students who are sometimes having some struggles and challenges. They’ve done that day in and day out for the last 23 to 33 years. That’s pretty amazing and we thank them and wish them the best in their well-earned retirements.”

Facilities

The board also heard a facilities update from District Business Manager Kevin Dale.

Dale said this summer will see pavement work on the north side of the RTHS building. Signage will be placed and information will be shared on social media to make the community aware of closures. The paving will start June 1.

Dale said this summer will also see upgrades to RTHS’s fire alarm system, along with rooftop HVAC work. The track around the football field will also be repainted due to IHSA changes.

Other summer work will include cosmetic concrete work in the athletic complex area and potential audio/video upgrades in the school’s band and choir rooms.

The board has also been recently working with the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District on the potential for shared facilities in the future, Harper said.

Personnel

The board unanimously approved personnel matters, including the retirement of Julie Fox (bus driver) and the employment of Christopher Avila (drumline instructor), Natasha Bonnell (counseling department chair), Judith Fulgencio (bilingual school counselor), James Hall (assistant wrestling coach), Molly Hall (summer school consumer education teacher), Michele Hardcastle (bus aide), Paul Hardcastle (bus driver), Noah Mershon (assistant baseball coach), Jack Patting (volunteer assistant football coach), Anthony Powell (math intervention specialist) and Leslie Thomas (school counselor).

CBA

The board voted 5-0 to approve a new four-year collective bargaining agreement with the RTHS Education Association. The RTHSEA ratified the agreement earlier this month. Board Member Laurie Pillen abstained from the vote and Board Member Janet Kacvinsky was absent from Monday’s meeting.