Revamped park on Oregon’s east side greeted with smiles, squeals, and plenty of activities

The new playground at Park East Inland Side recreation area includes features for kids ages 2-5 and 5-12. It was a popular place for kids at the Oregon Park District's grand opening celebration for the upgraded park Monday, May 18, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

The Oregon Park District’s recent upgrades to Park East Inland Side recreation area were met with an enthusiastic “thumbs up” on the evening of Monday, May 18, during an official grand opening celebration.

The newly designed East Oregon park was abuzz with activity as kids between the ages of 2-12 squealed with delight as they scampered up, over, and through new playground equipment while others showed off their artistic skills using colored chalk to draw on one of the park’s spacious curved sidewalks.

Some tried their hand at disc golf on the park’s new 9-hole course as 9-10 year old “Minor League” teams played baseball on the spiffy new ball diamond, complete with bleachers, a grass infield, cement viewing areas, and working scoreboard.

Wyatt Hendricks, 8, of Oregon, tries out the new disc golf course at the recently upgraded Oregon Park East Inland Side recreation area during a grand opening event on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

The night drove home park district officials’ intent to create an updated recreational space designed to bring residents together and expand outdoor opportunities for all ages.

“The park is really nice now,” said one mother as she watched her son play baseball. “We love it.”

The “inland side” of the park, located at 200 Jones Terrace, sits on the east side of River Road, directly across from the “river side” of the park that includes access to the Rock River and an overlook above the Oregon dam.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Thirteen-year-olds Aubrey Jenkins (left) and Maddalynn Kochsmeier were two of the volunteers who served hot dogs during the Oregon Park District's grand opening celebration for the newly upgraded Park East Inland Side recreation area on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

Four years ago the park district announced plans for a major renovation of the inland side of the park, much-needed upgrades to the ball diamond, a new basketball court and playground, more parking, and a new 9-hole disc golf course.

The culmination of the $1 million project was celebrated Monday night.

“Park East is more than a renovated park — it’s a reflection of a community growing together. This project came from listening to residents, understanding what our community needs, and creating a long-term vision for the future of this space,” said Oregon Park District Executive Director Erin Folk.

In 2022, the park district applied for a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant (OSLAD) to cover half of the renovation cost. In 2025, with the grant secured, construction began to transform the park.

The old playground was removed by Kids Around the World and repurposed in a country where playgrounds are not as prevalent. Some trees were removed to make way for the improvements, including ADA-accessible access to the new trail addition and playground installation, but 40 new trees, shrubs, and perennial plants were added to the site.

“The final project cost was $1.3 million, with $600,000 reimbursed by the OSLAD grant,” said Folk. “We’ve heard nothing but compliments so far from parents, kids, as well as neighbors who live in East Oregon.”

OSLAD is a state-financed program with dedicated funding through a portion of the state’s Real Estate Transfer tax. It is offered through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Recipients can get up to $600,000 on a dollar-to-dollar match.

The planning stage for the revamp included input from city officials, community members, and officials from the Chana School Museum, which operates the historic two-room Chana School on the west edge of the park. The Ganymedes, Oregon’s vintage “base ball” team whose home games are played on “Iron Chest Field” just south of the school, were also consulted.

That cooperative effort was paramount to the success of the project.

“From the playground and trails to the courts and accessible improvements, every detail was made possible through the dedication, teamwork, and planning of our board, staff, partners, and volunteers. Their commitment helped create a place the community will enjoy for generations to come,” Folk said.

An upgraded ball diamond for kids was a big part of improvements at the Oregon Park District's Park East Inland Side recreation area. The official grand opening for the site was held on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

The project dovetails with the park district’s 60-year mission of “enhancing the quality of life for residents by providing accessible recreational opportunities throughout the community” and “reflects the park district’s continued dedication to maintaining and improving recreational amenities across all areas of town.”

Monday’s night celebration is one of several planned this year to mark the 60th anniversary of the park district’s founding.

“Through its network of neighborhood parks, athletic facilities, walking trails, open spaces, and indoor recreation amenities, the Park District remains committed to ensuring residents of all ages have opportunities to stay active, connected, and engaged close to home,” park district officials said in a news release.

The improvements include new amenities for all ages, including two playgrounds, for ages 2–5 and 5–12, with a soft, cushion-like artificial turf that provides a soft landing for little ones’ trips; a renovated baseball diamond with lights and infield turf, specifically designed for U10 baseball and T-ball; a paved bike path; expanded parking for easier access; native plantings to support local ecology; a 9-hole disc golf course; and bathrooms, shelter and picnic area.

“This project reflects the Oregon Park District’s continued commitment to improving community spaces and creating recreational opportunities that serve our residents now and into the future,” Folk said. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone with the community and showcase everything this new park space has to offer.”

Park East is one of 11 parks within the Oregon Park District, which also includes a trail system and the Nash Recreation Center, 304 S. Fifth St., that features a fitness center, 4,800-square-foot indoor pool, two gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms, racquetball court, and locker rooms.