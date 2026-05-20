Ponto retires from Rochelle Elementary School District after 33 years of teaching

Dede Ponto estimates that she’s taught about 20 second-generation kids that are children of her former students. She will retire this month after 33 years at various schools within the Rochelle Elementary School District.

“I’ve had times where I was sitting across from a former student in a parent teacher conference and we’re talking about their child,” Ponto said. “It’s very special. It’s about knowing that they trust me and know me. I had that relationship with them when they were a student, so they know they can trust me with their child.”

Ponto began her career teaching kindergarten in Ashton for two years. She then came to the Rochelle Elementary School District, working at the old Lincoln Elementary School for 19 years, teaching second grade all the way up to fifth grade. Then came nine years at May Elementary School teaching third grade. For the past five years, she’s taught fourth grade at Tilton Elementary School. She’ll retire with 35 years of teaching experience.

Teaching different grade levels was a joy for Ponto, as she liked the challenge of learning a new curriculum and keeping things fresh.

“I enjoyed teaching third and fourth grade the most,” Ponto said. “Reading is probably my biggest passion, as far as the different subjects I’ve taught. I love doing read alouds and voices and getting kids excited to read. My favorite part of math is when students have something that is really difficult for them and it finally clicks and they get it. That’s so rewarding.”

When Ponto was in third grade, her favorite teacher was Julie Cole, who inspired her to become a teacher herself at the age of 9. That’s a dream she made come true.

Ponto reached her goal of teaching for 35 years. Outside of the classroom, she was part of district committees, curriculum development and coached sixth grade volleyball. She’s seen the elementary district change over her career, with building changes and the shift to the attendance center model with grades consolidating at dedicated schools.

“Everything has changed in the elementary district in my time here,” Ponto said. “I’ve seen technology change. We use the attendance center model now. I love being in the same building as all my fourth grade colleagues. We can share plans and ideas and brainstorm. I miss having the younger kids in the building and getting to know the third graders that were going to be in my class the next year. But it’s been neat to see all of the fourth and fifth graders in the same school together.”

Ponto called the staff members she’s worked with over 33 years in the district “really special” and thanked them for all the time spent sharing ideas and collaborating.

Seeing students improve in the classroom was the most rewarding aspect of teaching for Ponto.

“That’s why we teach,” Ponto said. “You see a student that is struggling and you show them you believe in them and later on they look at you and say, ‘I did it.’ That’s pretty special.”

In retirement, Ponto plans to spend time with family, relax and travel. She doesn’t believe the feeling of retirement will hit her until students return to school in August.

“One of my favorite things is setting up a classroom and just preparing for the family I’ll have that year,” Ponto said. “That will be hard. I have plans with friends to have coffee on the first day of school so I can get through it.”

Ponto called seeing students overcome hurdles and reach goals in her classroom “an amazing thing.” She became a teacher because she loves kids.

“I hope students remember that we laughed while we learned,” Ponto said. “I hope they remember that I cared about them with all of my heart and that they can always come back and I’d always be there for them. I have many students that reach out as adults now and share stories and what’s going on in their lives. And I’m still here to support them 30 years later.”