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Kings resident places 4th at Wisconsin State truck rodeo

Local resident Jason King recently took fourth place in the straight truck division at the 2026 Wisconsin State Truck Rodeo in Appleton, Wisconsin on May 15-16.

Local resident Jason King recently took fourth place in the straight truck division at the 2026 Wisconsin State Truck Rodeo in Appleton, Wisconsin on May 15-16. (Photo provided by Jason King)

By Shaw Local News Network

Jason King recently took fourth place in the straight truck division at the 2026 Wisconsin State Truck Rodeo in Appleton, Wisconsin on May 15-16.

The Kings resident has competed in a number of competitions in his capacity as a truck driver for UPS.

The competition is made up of a pre-trip inspection, a written test and driving course. Last year, King took second place in the same division in Illinois.

King has worked at UPS for six years and regularly drives a sleeper semi cross-country, starting in Chicago before stops in New Jersey, North Carolina, Arizona and back to Chicago. The longtime area resident has driven trucks since 1998, starting out at Maplehurst Farms.

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Shaw Local News Network

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