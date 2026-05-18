Stillman Bank awards Eickman Scholarship to 4 Ogle County students

Stillman Trust & Wealth Management recently announced the winners of the Eickman Scholarship, an annual scholarship awarded to four area high school seniors who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine.

The 2026 recipients are Cason Newton, Byron High School; Noelle Girton, Oregon High School; Philip Winters, Rochelle Township High School; and Lauren Young, Stillman Valley High School. Each student received a $2,200 scholarship.

Now in its 31st year, the scholarship fund was established by former Stillman Bank President William E. Eickman as a way to give back to the Ogle County community. Eickman was always grateful to the people of Ogle County for their support, recognizing that they were the reason for the bank’s success since 1882.

The scholarship is available to high school seniors attending school in Byron, Oregon, Rochelle and Stillman Valley. The fund is designed to award a scholarship to one recipient from each of these four communities. Each year, committees review all of the applications that are submitted, and from this process, finalists from each school are selected for personal interviews with the review committees.

“We are honored to present these scholarships on behalf of the William E. Eickman Scholarship Trust,” said Joseph McCoy, Stillman Bank senior vice president and chief trust officer. “Supporting students in their pursuit of higher education was very important to Mr. Eickman. We look forward to following the future accomplishments of this year’s scholarship recipients.”

Any high school senior at Byron, Oregon, Rochelle, or Stillman Valley High Schools who is interested in applying for the Eickman Scholarship is encouraged to inquire with their guidance counselor. Application forms are available from each school’s respective counseling office and must be submitted by the assigned deadline.

A copy of the student’s high school transcript and proof of acceptance at an accredited college or university must be attached to the application.