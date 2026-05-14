Longtime educator finds new purpose through 19 years with Rochelle Lions Club

While working as a teacher in the Rochelle Elementary School District, Kevin Zilm was asked by his superintendent to join the Rochelle Lions Club.

After some convincing, Zilm agreed, and the rest is history. Zilm has been a member for the past 19 years, serving much of that time as president, and his volunteer work in the Rochelle area has also included service on the David Crawford Education Foundation Board and through his church.

The work of the Rochelle Lions Club includes support of vision and hearing programs, providing scholarships for Rochelle Township High School students, donating money to the Rochelle Little League and sponsoring a team and sponsoring Camp Lions. Yearly Lions Club fundraisers over the years include Candy Day, Rose Day and a pancake breakfast at Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival.

“We’ve helped a lot of people,” Zilm said. “I’ve always felt good when I’m out in the community, and someone comes up to me and says I helped them out. That makes it all worthwhile.”

Zilm’s career in education spanned 45 years. He started as a teacher and later became the principal of Rochelle Middle School for 20 years. After retiring from RMS, he worked at Northern Illinois University, supervising student teachers for 10 years.

Zilm found a passion in education and enjoyed guiding kids. His career also included coaching. His desire to continue helping kids in retirement resulted in his volunteer work.

Hearing and vision programs supported by the Rochelle Lions Club include providing exams for students.

“We work with the school districts on that,” Zilm said. “The school nurses will call and say a student really needs to have an eye exam, and we help with that. Most of our fundraising goes to hearing and vision.”

The Rochelle Lions Club sponsors the Leader Dog program for guide dogs for people who are visually impaired, provides funding for the Center for Sight and Hearing in Rockford, and supports a mobile hearing and vision testing unit that offers services at no cost to users.

Zilm refers to the Rochelle Lions Club as “small but mighty.” It has about 13 members, only about seven of whom are active. Many members are older, he said.

“We try to do as much as we can,” Zilm said. “We provide as much help as we can to people in need. If someone has a need, they can always ask. Because we’re a service club.”

With fewer numbers, Lions Club members have stepped up in recent years. The club’s Rose Day fundraiser has still seen sales of 350 dozen roses this year, and additional volunteers help to deliver them.

The club is seeking new members and would like to get younger people involved. Those interested in joining the Rochelle Lions Club can contact Zilm at 815-761-1992. The club has a few meetings a month. Interested potential members will be treated to a meeting and dinner, and can hear about what the club does.

“There’s not a lot of time involved, but when you help people and students with their needs, it gives you a really good feeling that you had a positive effect on somebody,” Zilm said. “It’s not a difficult process to join. It pays dividends when you can help somebody less fortunate than yourself.”

Zilm said over his 19 years with the Rochelle Lions Club, the community has been “very supportive.”

“They’ve supported the Lions Club with Candy Day and Rose Day,” Zilm said. “They support the activities we’re involved with. The people in the greater Rochelle area have been helped by the club and the services we can provide.”