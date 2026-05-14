Founder’s vision for From the Heart gala leaves lasting impact on Rochelle nonprofits and families

After serving on numerous Rochelle-area nonprofit boards and service organizations, Dave Eckhardt wanted to serve nonprofits and the community in a different way.

In the early 2000s, Eckhardt founded From the Heart, an annual gala created to raise funds for various Rochelle-area nonprofits. In its early years, the event supported six rotating organizations, with guidelines ensuring each cause received equal funding.

From the Heart grew to nine groups and raised about $1 million total over its 18 years, holding its final gala in 2025 before it ceased operations. After a yearly fundraising goal of $30,000 early on, the gala reached goals of $90,000 per year late in its run.

“It’s so amazing that we got to a number like $1 million,” Eckhardt said. “We never dreamed we’d reach that when we started with a goal of $30,000 in the first year. We just kept reaching our goals and expanding. It just shows you how much the community steps up to help. Without all the support of the community, it would have never been what it was. It’s totally amazing to look back on what we did. To keep something going and improving for so long is tough.”

In its final year, From the Heart raised funds for the Rochelle Area Community Foundation, HOPE of Ogle County, Rochelle Christian Food Pantry, Pegasus Special Riders, Hub City Senior Center, Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center, CASA, Community Action Network and Foundation for Focus House.

Many hands made From the Heart a success, Eckhardt said. Its other board members in its final years were Chuck Watkins, Sarah Flanagan and Tonja Greenfield. Eckhardt thanked them, previous board members, Rochelle Rotary Club members, benefiting nonprofit directors and board members, and others who helped along the way.

“The first few years it was tough because it was new and we were trying to figure things out,” Eckhardt said. “By the end, it was a well-oiled machine and all the nonprofits worked hard to help out. I wanted our event to be fun. We had different activities every year. I wanted From the Heart to focus on groups that help Rochelle. And that worked. From the first event to the last event, presenting the checks to the nonprofits was always the most fun part for me.”

Eckhardt’s volunteer service has also included board roles with the Rochelle Community Hospital Foundation, the Foundation for Focus House, the Rochelle Country Club, the Hub City Senior Center and Rock River Center. He’s a Rochelle Rotary Club member and a former Rochelle Kiwanis Club member. He served on the Rochelle City Council.

Eckhardt has been a Rotarian for 30 years, finding purpose in the club’s “service above self” motto.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to the community,” Eckhardt said. “What better way than to raise money for nonprofits? That’s my way of doing something to give back to people. I think the community has been so good to my family, and I wanted to give that back. I love being among other volunteers, and I miss that aspect of it. We planned From the Heart year-round.”

With service clubs nationwide seeing lower membership numbers, Eckhardt has seen firsthand how local members and volunteers have taken on more responsibility. He attributed From the Heart’s success to people taking on responsibilities over the years and volunteers stepping into roles left by others.

From the Heart allowed small area nonprofits to band together to raise funds, rather than working separately on fundraisers, Eckhardt said. Community support was seen year after year for the event, Eckhardt said. In its COVID-19 year, an online auction was held, and the fundraiser still met its goal.

Helping so many causes in an equal fashion was the best part of the 18 years of From the Heart, Eckhardt said. The value he found in it was the feeling he got from knowing people in need were helped by those nonprofits.

“And it’s people you never meet,” Eckhardt said. “How many people get help from Shining Star or Focus House over the years? I don’t know any of those kids or people. But to think that I had a part in helping them succeed is a big thing.

“A lot of people don’t realize what goes on with a lot of the nonprofits we helped,” he said. “And we wanted to spread that awareness and help those people. We helped causes that benefit seniors, the hungry and kids. We helped a huge spectrum of people. That’s pretty cool. Not too many organizations can say that.”