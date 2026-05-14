Crop marketing outlook program is June 17 in Oregon

The Lee, Carroll, Ogle, and Whiteside County farm bureaus, along with Country Financial, will host a crop marketing outlook at 7 p.m. June 17 at the Rock River Center in Oregon. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Lee, Carroll, Ogle and Whiteside County farm bureaus, along with Country Financial, will host a crop marketing outlook at 7 p.m. June 17 at the Rock River Senior Center in Oregon.

“Managing Crop Price Volatility and Input Cost Uncertainty” is a two-hour seminar designed specifically for producers to help them manage risk associated with the current commodity markets and identify market conditions to capture profit margins through this year into next.

Steve Johnson, Iowa State University Extension farm management specialist, will facilitate the program. Johnson has served as the farm and ag business management specialist in Central Iowa for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach since 1999.

He specializes in government farm programs, crop insurance, crop marketing, grain contracts, farmland leasing, and other crop risk management strategies. In the past year, he has conducted more than 120 meetings, workshops, seminars, and conferences across the corn belt with nearly 15,000 in attendance.

Johnson uses websites such as ISU Ag Decision Maker and Polk County Extension Farm Management, with various print and electronic media. Annually, he reaches more than 200,000 producers, landowners, and other agribusiness professionals.

During the two-hour program, producers will examine the following topics: Crop Prices, Planted Acres & Weather Outlooks; Estimating Farmer Breakeven Crop Prices; Determine ’25 Crop ARC/PLC & Potential ECO Payments; Review Your ’26 Crop Marketing Plan; Understanding Geopolitical Issues & Input Supply Consolidation; and Discuss Strategies for Managing Crop Prices & Input Costs.

The presentation will assist producers in designing and implementing a marketing plan specific to their operations. It will present producers with various options they can effectively utilize to capture market profits, manage market risks in this volatile market, minimize cost increases, and make informed decisions on input pricing, storage options, and position their marketing plan for profit protection.

Market, global, and recent economic factors will be examined, and producers will learn to identify where profit opportunities and pitfalls lie for their farm operations.

Registration is required. To register for the program, call 815-732-2231 or email cfb@ogle.comcastbiz.net.