$4.1M Oregon fire station expansion project slated to be fully completed by mid-July

Construction on a $4.1 million renovation and expansion of the 40-year-old Oregon Fire Protection District station is slated to be completed by mid-July, OFPD Chief Michael Knoup said April 16.

The three-phase project is nearing completion of its first phase, which is a new large apparatus bay expansion on the west side of the original station. Vehicles were moved into the new bay this week and concrete out front is nearly completed, with more concrete work behind the station to follow.

Phase two has begun and will involve a new dorm room area and bathrooms in the old existing bay. Drywall work has started and Knoup hopes furnishing and move-in will take place by June 1. Phase three involves a remodel of the existing kitchen, day room and two bedrooms, which will start in June. After completion, an open house will take place in August or September, Knoup said.

The project is about a month behind schedule due to weather and receipt of materials. The project is proceeding within budget and contingency funds have not been used.

“Construction is still making things hectic and busy, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Knoup said. “Moving the trucks into the new bays was a major milestone and it meant phase two was starting to ramp up. We’re starting to breathe easier with things coming together. We’ve seen huge improvement this week by moving apparatus to the larger area. Our trucks now don’t look as big as they did in our old, smaller bays. We have an improved ability to clean and maintain trucks now. It makes things much easier.”

Ten years ago when Knoup came to the OFPD, the district was all-volunteer and did not handle EMS calls. It now handles EMS calls and moved to two full-time firefighter/paramedics per shift before expanding to its current three full-time firefighter/paramedics per shift model. Those changes necessitated the expansion, he said.

“These improvements were really needed,” Knoup said. “Currently we have two very small bedrooms and a small kitchen area. This will increase morale and give them more space to get work done. It will also consolidate our buildings and we won’t have to go 2.5 blocks to get our boat when there is a water rescue. That will save minutes, and minutes count on a water rescue call. That can be a life-saving difference.”

Ten years ago before EMS service, the OFPD was running 300-400 calls per year. This year, it’s on track to see 1,300-1,400 calls. That increase has required more personnel, and volunteers across the fire and EMS industries have decreased, Knoup said. OFPD has 10 full-time staff members and about 14 volunteers.

Built in the mid-1980s, the OFPD station was not built to handle the amount of personnel and apparatus it has currently, Knoup said.

“It’s really important that the fire station be built for today,” Knoup said. “The station was not meant to be lived in every day. Now it will be. It will be built for today and the next 20-30 years. We have three full-time firefighter/paramedics each day, but this expansion will be built for up to seven. If we see growth, we’ll be ready.”

Knoup said the OFPD’s firefighter/paramedics are excited about the renovation and expansion, which will see them have more dorm space. Excitement about the project has been seen in the community as well, he said.

“People stop by and ask about the project and they’re excited,” Knoup said. “I’ve given people small tours of the work. We really appreciate that interest and support.”