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Ogle County News

Ogle County property transfers for March 23-27, 2026

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Warranty Deeds

Buddy List, Misti Fant, and Donald Whaley to Dhh Property Ventures Llc Dba Pc Home Buyers Inc, 1 Parcel: 201 W 2nd St, Leaf River, $5,000

Livinspired Llc to Mark G Lekas Tr and Michele G Lekas Tr, 2 Parcels in Taylor Township: 22-08-230-001 and 22-09-105-005, $571,600

Deborah L Cheek and Denise E Cheek to Stephanie Duncan, 1 Parcel: 503 W Center St, Mt. Morris, $187,000

Jerry L Palmer and B Elizabeth Palmer to Tiffany S Letcher, 1 Parcel: 406 W White Oak Rd, Forreston, $71,172

Joshua S Nelson to Ryan Byers and Catherine Byers, 1 Parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-09-400-010, $160,981

Louis Berkman Realty Company to Rcp Lindenwood Holdings Llc, 2 Parcels in Lynnville Township: 19-05-379-005 and 19-05-400-001, $1,262,500

Louis Berkman Realty Company to Rcp Lindenwood Holdings Llc, 1 Parcel in Lynnville Township: 19-05-400-007, $1,262,500

Calvin King to Wayne R Sanford and Charlotte Sanford, 1 Parcel: 5299 Harlan Dr, Rochelle, $188,500

Alison K Herrmann to Chase Meadows Homeowners Association, 5 Parcels in Marion Township: 05-35-126-002, 05-35-127-001, 05-35-176-001, 05-35-200-010, and 05-35-200-011, $0.00

Matthew Svela and Andrea Svela to Mark W Gardner and Shelly Gardner, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-20-204-007 and 6435 S Westwood Ave, Rochelle, $510,000

Leslie A Mcphereson to Jayden Bly Wiemuth, 1 Parcel: 411 S Congress Ave, Polo, $55,000

Sean Huston and Jaime Julianna Huston to Rodolfo Camarena Hernandez and Yurisandra Velazquez Lafita, 1 Parcel: 106 Windward Ln, Rochelle, $244,000

Andrew R Albrecht to Cole Boyd and Brooke Richardson, 1 Parcel: 302 S Prairie Ave, Polo, $155,000

John D Ingersoll to Tiffany Ingersoll and Jim Himes, 1 Parcel: 409 E 4th St, Byron, $0.00

Acretrader 234 Llc to Farmland Reserve Inc, 2 Parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-35-400-007 and 15-36-300-006, and 2 Parcels in Grand Detour Township: 21-02-100-007 and 21-02-200-007, $3,597,452

Acretrader 229 Llc to Farmland Reserve Inc, 2 Parcels in Byron Township: 05-08-300-003 and 05-17-100-001, $1,772,670

Jeremy J Little and Cortini M Little to Cody A Whitehead and Gabby Whitehead, 1 Parcel: 8628 N Byron Hills Dr, Byron, $370,000

Steve R Anthony and Janice Anthony to Jeffrey K Cox and Lori L Cox, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-34-400-037, $575,000

John M Jacobs to Kathryn L Wilkinson and Thomas J Wilkinson, 1 Parcel in Woosung Township: 20-12-200-002 and 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-07-100-007, $100,000

Quit Claim

Eric W Carlson to Eric W Carlson and Angela M Carlson, 1 Parcel: 401 E Center St, Mt. Morris, $0.00

Brian S Koenig and Diane R Koenig to Brian S Koenig and Diane R Koenig, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-34-176-002, $0.00

Martin D Brantner to Allison Brantner and Joel Brantner, 1 Parcel: 2467 E Water Rd, Byron, $0.00

Martin D Brantner to Allison Brantner and Joel Brantner, 3 Parcels in Byron Township: 04-24-178-001, 04-24-300-010, and 04-24-400-021, $0.00

William J Verdun and Joy A Verdun to William J Verdun and Joy A Verdun, 1 Parcel: 217 Century Hill Dr, Oregon, $0.00

Richard E Pope, Cynthia M Pope, and Robert M Anhalt to Richard E & Cynthia M Pope Revocable Family Tr, and Richard E Pope, 1 Parcel: 205 W Front St, Mt. Morris, $0.00

Haywell Llc -Mill Creek to Hre Builders Llc, 2 Parcels: 526 Creekside Circle, Byron, and 514 Creekside Circle, Byron, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Michael E Bunger Trustee, Matthew E Bunger Trustee, and Bunger Tr101 to Matthew E Bunger Trustee, Matthew E Bunger Revocable Tr, and Teresa A Bunger, 1 Parcel in Woosung Township: 20-02-300-001, $121,500

Trisha L Vaughn Trustee, Steven M Pfeiffer Family Tr, Katherine M Pfeiffer Trustee, and Katherine M Pfeiffer Tr1 to Christopher L Hull and Merci Hull, 1 Parcel: 5857 S Brooklyn Rd, Rochelle, $0.00

Margaret Anna Mcdermitt Trustee, Trust101, Tr101, Trust102, and Tr102 to Margaret Anna Mcdermitt, 1 Parcel: 207 School Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Leatrice Yokoi-Moon Trustee and Jane Yokoi Living Trust to William Wesley Grover Iii Trustee and William Wesley Grover Iii Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-32-100-002, $384,190

Kathleen Asselborn Trustee and Marian J Asselborn Irrev Tr to Colin James Schabacker and Julia Louise Inman, 1 Parcel: 3405 S White Rock Rd, Rochelle, $990,499

Kathleen Asselborn Trustee and Marian J Asselborn Irrev Tr to Schabacker Morgan Rae, 1 Parcel: 3405 S White Rock Rd, Rochelle, $507,566

Deeds in Trust

Betty J Sorensen to Michael L Cain Trustee, Marilyn S Cain Trustee, and Michael L & Marilyn S Cain Tr, 1 Parcel: 115 Katies Way, Mt. Morris, $200,000

Janice S Wright to Janice S Wright Trustee and Jsw Tr326, 3 Parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-106-043, 16-03-106-044, and 16-04-230-006, $0.00

Charles E Winterton to Charles E Winterton Trustee and Charles E Winterton Tr, 1 Parcel: 2632 E IL Rte 72, Byron, $0.00

Damon D Shaw and Lisa M Shaw to Damon D Shaw Trustee, Lisa M Shaw Trustee, and Shaw Tr2026, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-22-100-050, $0.00

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