Ogle County property transfers for March 23-27, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Buddy List, Misti Fant, and Donald Whaley to Dhh Property Ventures Llc Dba Pc Home Buyers Inc, 1 Parcel: 201 W 2nd St, Leaf River, $5,000

Livinspired Llc to Mark G Lekas Tr and Michele G Lekas Tr, 2 Parcels in Taylor Township: 22-08-230-001 and 22-09-105-005, $571,600

Deborah L Cheek and Denise E Cheek to Stephanie Duncan, 1 Parcel: 503 W Center St, Mt. Morris, $187,000

Jerry L Palmer and B Elizabeth Palmer to Tiffany S Letcher, 1 Parcel: 406 W White Oak Rd, Forreston, $71,172

Joshua S Nelson to Ryan Byers and Catherine Byers, 1 Parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-09-400-010, $160,981

Louis Berkman Realty Company to Rcp Lindenwood Holdings Llc, 2 Parcels in Lynnville Township: 19-05-379-005 and 19-05-400-001, $1,262,500

Louis Berkman Realty Company to Rcp Lindenwood Holdings Llc, 1 Parcel in Lynnville Township: 19-05-400-007, $1,262,500

Calvin King to Wayne R Sanford and Charlotte Sanford, 1 Parcel: 5299 Harlan Dr, Rochelle, $188,500

Alison K Herrmann to Chase Meadows Homeowners Association, 5 Parcels in Marion Township: 05-35-126-002, 05-35-127-001, 05-35-176-001, 05-35-200-010, and 05-35-200-011, $0.00

Matthew Svela and Andrea Svela to Mark W Gardner and Shelly Gardner, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-20-204-007 and 6435 S Westwood Ave, Rochelle, $510,000

Leslie A Mcphereson to Jayden Bly Wiemuth, 1 Parcel: 411 S Congress Ave, Polo, $55,000

Sean Huston and Jaime Julianna Huston to Rodolfo Camarena Hernandez and Yurisandra Velazquez Lafita, 1 Parcel: 106 Windward Ln, Rochelle, $244,000

Andrew R Albrecht to Cole Boyd and Brooke Richardson, 1 Parcel: 302 S Prairie Ave, Polo, $155,000

John D Ingersoll to Tiffany Ingersoll and Jim Himes, 1 Parcel: 409 E 4th St, Byron, $0.00

Acretrader 234 Llc to Farmland Reserve Inc, 2 Parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-35-400-007 and 15-36-300-006, and 2 Parcels in Grand Detour Township: 21-02-100-007 and 21-02-200-007, $3,597,452

Acretrader 229 Llc to Farmland Reserve Inc, 2 Parcels in Byron Township: 05-08-300-003 and 05-17-100-001, $1,772,670

Jeremy J Little and Cortini M Little to Cody A Whitehead and Gabby Whitehead, 1 Parcel: 8628 N Byron Hills Dr, Byron, $370,000

Steve R Anthony and Janice Anthony to Jeffrey K Cox and Lori L Cox, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-34-400-037, $575,000

John M Jacobs to Kathryn L Wilkinson and Thomas J Wilkinson, 1 Parcel in Woosung Township: 20-12-200-002 and 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-07-100-007, $100,000

Quit Claim

Eric W Carlson to Eric W Carlson and Angela M Carlson, 1 Parcel: 401 E Center St, Mt. Morris, $0.00

Brian S Koenig and Diane R Koenig to Brian S Koenig and Diane R Koenig, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-34-176-002, $0.00

Martin D Brantner to Allison Brantner and Joel Brantner, 1 Parcel: 2467 E Water Rd, Byron, $0.00

Martin D Brantner to Allison Brantner and Joel Brantner, 3 Parcels in Byron Township: 04-24-178-001, 04-24-300-010, and 04-24-400-021, $0.00

William J Verdun and Joy A Verdun to William J Verdun and Joy A Verdun, 1 Parcel: 217 Century Hill Dr, Oregon, $0.00

Richard E Pope, Cynthia M Pope, and Robert M Anhalt to Richard E & Cynthia M Pope Revocable Family Tr, and Richard E Pope, 1 Parcel: 205 W Front St, Mt. Morris, $0.00

Haywell Llc -Mill Creek to Hre Builders Llc, 2 Parcels: 526 Creekside Circle, Byron, and 514 Creekside Circle, Byron, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Michael E Bunger Trustee, Matthew E Bunger Trustee, and Bunger Tr101 to Matthew E Bunger Trustee, Matthew E Bunger Revocable Tr, and Teresa A Bunger, 1 Parcel in Woosung Township: 20-02-300-001, $121,500

Trisha L Vaughn Trustee, Steven M Pfeiffer Family Tr, Katherine M Pfeiffer Trustee, and Katherine M Pfeiffer Tr1 to Christopher L Hull and Merci Hull, 1 Parcel: 5857 S Brooklyn Rd, Rochelle, $0.00

Margaret Anna Mcdermitt Trustee, Trust101, Tr101, Trust102, and Tr102 to Margaret Anna Mcdermitt, 1 Parcel: 207 School Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Leatrice Yokoi-Moon Trustee and Jane Yokoi Living Trust to William Wesley Grover Iii Trustee and William Wesley Grover Iii Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-32-100-002, $384,190

Kathleen Asselborn Trustee and Marian J Asselborn Irrev Tr to Colin James Schabacker and Julia Louise Inman, 1 Parcel: 3405 S White Rock Rd, Rochelle, $990,499

Kathleen Asselborn Trustee and Marian J Asselborn Irrev Tr to Schabacker Morgan Rae, 1 Parcel: 3405 S White Rock Rd, Rochelle, $507,566

Deeds in Trust

Betty J Sorensen to Michael L Cain Trustee, Marilyn S Cain Trustee, and Michael L & Marilyn S Cain Tr, 1 Parcel: 115 Katies Way, Mt. Morris, $200,000

Janice S Wright to Janice S Wright Trustee and Jsw Tr326, 3 Parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-106-043, 16-03-106-044, and 16-04-230-006, $0.00

Charles E Winterton to Charles E Winterton Trustee and Charles E Winterton Tr, 1 Parcel: 2632 E IL Rte 72, Byron, $0.00

Damon D Shaw and Lisa M Shaw to Damon D Shaw Trustee, Lisa M Shaw Trustee, and Shaw Tr2026, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-22-100-050, $0.00