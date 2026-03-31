2026 Rochelle News-Leader spring sports preview capsules

The 2026 IHSA spring sports season is underway. Here are season preview capsules for each of Rochelle’s varsity boys and girls teams.

Baseball

Coach: Jarrod Reynolds (12th season)

2025 record: 11-19, 0-15 Interstate 8 (sixth)

Top returners: Brode Metzger, sr., INF, Van Gerber, sr., OF, Jonathan Andrist, jr., P, Brody Bruns, jr., INF/P, Andrew Huerta, jr., INF/P,

Key newcomers: Angel Argueta, jr., Preston Borris, jr., Trenton Cunningham, jr., Luke Dickey, jr., Tyler Gensler, jr., Marcus Hansen, jr., Bobby Tourdot, jr., Holden Liebhaber, so., Braxton Bruns, fr.

Worth noting: The Hubs went winless in Interstate 8 games last season and graduated All-Interstate 8 player Carson Lewis, who’s now playing quarterback at North Park... Rochelle beat Freeport and Boylan to start the 2026 season 2-0... “We are excited about this season and that we’ve gotten off to a good start,” Reynolds said. “We have a talented group of kids. We need to keep improving every day.”

Boys Tennis

Coach: Kristy Eckardt (11th season)

2025 record: 8-9, 1-4 Interstate 8 (fourth)

Top returners: Mark Green, sr., Caleb Mortensen, sr., Parker Slattengren, sr., Philip Winters, sr., Connor Hunley, jr., Amor Lara, jr., Noah McKinney, jr., Sam Sergeant, jr., David Eckardt, so.

Key newcomers: Elliot Peeling, jr., Austin Hartnett, so., Ben Hayes, fr., Declan McKinney, fr.

Worth noting: Green finished fourth at sectionals and advanced to the IHSA Class 1A state tournament last season... Rochelle tied for fourth at sectionals and placed fourth in the Interstate 8 tournament last season... The Hubs took second at the Rock Island Invitational and the Rochelle Doubles Tournament... “We return our entire varsity squad from last year and most of our JV, so we’re looking to make some big strides this season, especially in conference results,” Kristy Eckardt said. “We have seven strong senior leaders and are very excited to compete this season.”

Boys Track & Field

Coach: Dale Bergeson (sixth season)

Top returners: Caden Goodwin, sr. (sprints), Gabe Montes, sr. (pole vault), Andrew Nuyen, sr. (pole vault), Hunter Bivins, jr. (hurdles), Jaden Martina, jr. (sprints), Tyler Johnson, so. (distance)

Key newcomers: Saw Soe, so. (hurdles), Esam Farraj, fr. (distance), Felix Hernandez, fr. (middle distance)

Worth noting: Nuyen medaled in second in the Class 2A pole vault at last year’s IHSA state finals... Rochelle graduated its top high jumper Jack Tilton, who placed seventh at state last year and is now at Carthage... Bearrows and Bivins were each state qualifiers last year... Rochelle won the Oregon Hall of Fame Classic and the 2025 Ogle County Championship last season... The Hubs took third at the Interstate 8 meet and fourth at sectionals... “Our quote for this year is to get better everyday,” Bergeson said.

Girls Soccer

Coach: Sarai Uecker (first season)

2025 record: 9-16, 2-8 Interstate 8 (fifth)

Top returners: Natalie Foster, so., M, Paige Harris, so., M, Evelyn Garcia, so., M, Martha Landa, so., D, Zoe Norberto, so. D, Yana Bartkiv, jr., GK

Key newcomers: Camila Norberto, fr., F

Worth noting: The Lady Hubs finished second in the Genoa-Kingston Invitational last season... Rochelle graduated All-Interstate 8 players Makayla Lara and Betty Flores, who are each playing collegiately... Uecker takes over as head coach, replacing Brad Male... “Our soccer team may be young, but their energy and enthusiasm are contagious,“ Uecker said. ”As a coach, I’m excited to watch them grow and learn how to work together on the field. Each player shows determination and a strong desire to reach our common goal of winning games, and I’m confident that with teamwork and dedication, this group has the potential to achieve great things.”

Girls Track & Field

Coach: Colfay Pointer (third season)

Top returners: Kyrie Cragin, sr. (middle distance), Elyse Manning, jr. (sprints), Jasmine Walsh, jr. (hurdles)

Key newcomers: Jamie Riddell, fr. (sprints/middle distance), Emma Osborne, fr. (sprints/hurdles)

Worth noting: Rochelle graduated its top thrower, Erin Murphy, who medaled in third in the Class 2A shot put at last year’s IHSA state finals... The Lady Hubs won the L-P Cavalier Classic, the Rocket Invitational and the 2025 Ogle County Championship last season... Rochelle was fourth at the Interstate 8 meet... “This year’s group is defined by their work ethic,” Pointer said. “They show up every day ready to put in the work, they don’t complain and they continue to trust the process. We emphasize patience and we believe that commitment is going to lead to some really good things this season.”

Softball

Coach: Anna Criswell (first season)

2025 record: 9-21, 0-10 Interstate 8 (sixth)

Top returners: Madigan Williams, sr., C, Emma Heller, jr., INF/P, Mya Martinez, so., INF/P,

Key newcomers: Chloe Escatel fr., OF/P, Elise Hardcastle, fr., INF/P, Ariana Hueramo, fr., OF

Worth noting: Criswell takes over as head coach for Deanna Jacobs, who welcomed a new baby in February... The Lady Hubs graduated All-Interstate 8 Honorable Mention recipient Lauren Dyer, who’s now at Wartburg College... Martinez was an All-Interstate 8 player last season... “We have a competitive culture this year and I think our grit is going to make us a much tougher matchup,” Criswell said.