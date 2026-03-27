Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club helps at Penny Carnival

Pictured are Izabel Cortinez, Hazel Friday, David Wehler and Lydia Sherburne. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H members participated March 7 in the Penny Carnival in Oregon.

This year’s theme was “Step Into The Pages”. The club members designed three houses that could be blown over.

One house was made of straw. Another house was made of sticks. The third house was made of bricks. Their game was called “The Big, Bad Wolf”.

Each player had a chance to use an air cannon to blow down the houses and win a prize.

If you would like more information about the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club, contact Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132.