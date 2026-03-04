Rochelle Mayor Bearrows: Marching into spring

As we move closer to spring here in Rochelle, the temperatures are finally beginning to feel far more comfortable than the below-zero stretch we experienced not long ago.

The changing season is always a welcome reminder that brighter days are ahead. With spring comes renewed energy, fresh opportunities and continued progress throughout our community.

Over the past several months, Rochelle Municipal Utilities has been hard at work updating and replacing power poles across our system. This important project is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen and modernize our infrastructure. Reliable utilities are essential to our homes, schools, healthcare facilities and local businesses. These upgrades help ensure dependable service today while preparing our community for future growth.

Infrastructure improvements often take place quietly in the background, but their impact is significant. Crews have worked through cold temperatures and challenging weather conditions to complete this work safely and efficiently. I would like to publicly thank the dedicated men and women of RMU for their continued commitment to serving Rochelle. Their professionalism and dedication do not go unnoticed, and our community benefits daily from their efforts.

In addition to infrastructure updates, the city has completed several office remodels and relocations over the past month to improve efficiency and better serve our residents.

Community development and the building department are now located at the RMU campus at 1030 S. Seventh St., in the former Johnson Tractor building. By bringing these departments together in one location, we have enhanced collaboration among staff, contractors, developers and other stakeholders involved in local projects. This move allows for improved communication, streamlined processes, and a more convenient experience for those working on permits and development within Rochelle.

My office has also been relocated to a space just off the council chambers, improving accessibility and coordination with city staff and council members.

The former offices in the wing between the police department and city hall are now being utilized by detectives, our community service officer, and the dispatch supervisor.

These adjustments allow us to make better use of available space while strengthening communication and operational efficiency among departments. Thoughtful planning and responsible use of city facilities ensure that we continue delivering services in the most effective way possible.

This past month, I also had the pleasure of participating in Cub Scouts Pack 553’s Pinewood Derby race at Lincoln School. Events like these showcase the heart of our community – families, volunteers and local organizations coming together for a day of fun and fellowship. Congratulations to the Rochelle Police Department for taking home first-place honors. The Kiwanis Club of Rochelle earned second place, and I was proud to come in third.

Congratulations as well to the Rochelle Fire Department for receiving the “Best Design” trophy. Thank you to Pack 553 for hosting a fantastic event and to the Kiwanis Club for their generous donation to help offset costs. It was a great day filled with laughter and community spirit, and I look forward to next year’s race.

Please mark your calendar for March 14 and plan to attend the annual Fireman’s Ball at the Flight Deck beginning at 7 p.m. This event is always a wonderful evening of community support and fellowship. Tickets are available from any Rochelle firefighter or at the fire station. Your attendance helps support the dedicated men and women who serve and protect our city.

I also host Coffee & Conversations three times each month. These gatherings provide an open and informal setting for residents to share ideas, ask questions, and discuss concerns. I encourage you to follow my Mayor’s Facebook page for updated dates and additional community events. Your input is valuable, and staying connected helps us move Rochelle forward together.

As your mayor, it remains an honor and privilege to serve this remarkable community. Rochelle’s strength lies in its people – neighbors helping neighbors, volunteers stepping forward, and citizens committed to making a difference. In closing, I share a quote from Margaret Mead that reflects the spirit of our city:

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

Thank you for allowing me to serve as your mayor and for your continued commitment to the betterment of an already fantastic community. I hope everyone has a safe, productive and enjoyable month ahead.

John Bearrows is the mayor of Rochelle.