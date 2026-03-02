Shaw Local

Polo Community Garden Club informational meeting set for March 16

By Shaw Local News Network

The Polo Woman’s Garden Club will host an informational meeting open to the community – men, women, teens who are 16 and older – regarding a late afternoon/evening group for those who are active or interested in flower and vegetable gardening.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Polo Community High School FFA Greenhouse located behind the school, 100 S. Union Ave.

Call Beth Green for more information at 815-299-1416.

The group also has a Facebook page: “Polo Woman’s Garden Club”. The group is nearing its 100th year in Polo.

