Polo Community Garden Club informational meeting set for March 16

The Polo Woman’s Garden Club will host an informational meeting open to the community – men, women, teens who are 16 and older – regarding a late afternoon/evening group for those who are active or interested in flower and vegetable gardening.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Polo Community High School FFA Greenhouse located behind the school, 100 S. Union Ave.

Call Beth Green for more information at 815-299-1416.

The group also has a Facebook page: “Polo Woman’s Garden Club”. The group is nearing its 100th year in Polo.