103rd annual RFD Social Organization Fireman’s Ball is March 14, event will be 1980s themed

The Rochelle Fire Department Social Organization will host its 103rd annual Fireman’s Ball on Saturday, March 14.

The event will be from 7-11:30 p.m. at the hangar at Flight Deck Bar & Grill at 1207 W. Gurler Road in Rochelle.

The event will be 1980s themed. Attendees are invited to wear their best 1980s attire. Entertainment will be provided by radio DJ Mark Charvat and Breakfast Club. The event is open to the public. Entry is $10 and tickets will be available at the door.

“We didn’t used to have themes and it was a formal event,” RFD Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Edwards said. “We’ve done a number of different themes in recent years. It’s a way to have fun and engage people. The 80s was when a lot of us were kids. We’re looking forward to it.”

The Fireman’s Ball will also include silent auction items, a costume contest, a 50/50 raffle, classic 80s gaming and other games, all-you-can-eat appetizers, T-shirts available for $25 and commemorative cups available for $20, and drink specials from Flight Deck staff.

The RFD social organization supports a number of causes each year, including a $2,500 scholarship each year to a Rochelle Township High School graduate, along with sponsorship of a Rochelle Little League team.

Each year before the public portion of the event, RFD and the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District personnel and their spouses gather for a dinner that includes a speech by Chief Dave Sawlsville, awards for years of service and more, and retirement recognitions.

“It’s good for camaraderie,” Edwards said. “It’s good for everyone to be together in a non-serious environment. When we’re at the fire station, we’re talking about work all the time. It’s good to relax our minds.”

As the Fireman’s Ball approaches each year, RFD personnel solicit Rochelle-area businesses to support the event through donations, sponsorship and table and ticket purchases. Edwards said that’s a good way to build relationships with the public and he thanked businesses and the community for their support of the event.

RFD Capt. Jason Underwood said the RFD Social Organization is about fellowship and camaraderie for RFD personnel outside of work. The organization holds meetings and events throughout the year with members and their families.

Edwards said the social organization allows firefighters and paramedics to gather in settings that don’t involve work or an emergency. RFD Administrative Assistant Angela Gillis said in recent years the social organization has started a kids ball for children of RFD personnel with the same theme as the Fireman’s Ball.

“It’s a good thing to spend that time with our families and a way to thank them for putting up with us being so busy with work and calls,” Gillis said.

Gillis said RFD feels the support of the Rochelle community throughout the year, and putting on the Fireman’s Ball is a way to invite the community to celebrate and show appreciation for that support.

Underwood said Rochelle’s businesses and residents are RFD’s customers, and the Fireman’s Ball serves as a setting to interact with those people and build relationships.

“We want a great relationship with the public and this is one of the ways we do that,” Underwood said. “We encounter the people of this community on a routine basis throughout the year. This is the one time that’s intentional and celebratory. We invite the community to come to the ball. Some people that come out we know, and some we don’t know. Businesses buy tables and send employees to support us. We’re excited to see everyone.”