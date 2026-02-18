Oregon Depot program Feb. 28 to cover Korean War

The “Those Were the Days” presenter at the Oregon Depot at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, will be Highland Community College’s Lifelong Learning instructor, Mark Peterson.

Peterson will speak about the Korean War, exploring Korea’s cultural background, the Japanese occupation and post-World War II division. He’ll talk about the events leading to North Korea’s attack and review the key battles such as Pusan Perimeter, Inchon, Chosin Reservoir and Soyang River, while comparing present-day North and South Korea.

Peterson has been teaching history for Lifelong Learning at Highland Community College since 2017. A U.S. Navy veteran, he served six years aboard ships based in South Carolina and Greece. Peterson earned his master’s degree in history from Southern Illinois University Carbondale before beginning a decades-long teaching career in HVAC controls, history and adult education.

His work has taken him to 41 states, four Canadian provinces and countries including Australia, China, Denmark, Germany and France. From 2004 to 2018, he taught Historical Methods for Adult Learning at Concordia University in Beloit, Wisconsin. After retiring in 2009, Peterson continued teaching in northern Illinois schools and spent several summers as a campground host at Mt. Rainier National Park.

Having traveled to all 50 states and 19 countries, Peterson brings global insight and enthusiasm for history to every class he teaches.