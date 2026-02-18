Awards presented at the Coliseum Museum America the Beautiful art exhibit reception

Awards were presented for the America the Beautiful Art Exhibit at the opening reception at the Coliseum Museum on Friday, Feb. 13.

Judge Stuart Roddy recognized the following artists who entered their art in the exhibit that is now on display on the main floor of the Coliseum Museum in Oregon until March 21.

Best of Show to Dan Grossmann of Davis for his oil painting, “San Juan Majesty”; first place to Julie Kennelly of Oregon for her oil on canvas “Sante Fe Diablo Canyon”; second to Timothy Griffith of Rockford for the oil painting “The Shaman”; third to Joe Popp of Oregon for his oil on canvas “This Land is My Land”; first place in Photography to Henry Matthiessen III of Dubuque, Iowa for “Seasons Collide”; second in Photography to Bob Logsdon of Grand Detour for “Ghost Ranch”; third in Photography to Bob Cholke of Rockford for “Dawn’s Early Light”; and honorable mentions to Stephonie A. Schmitz of Dubuque, Iowa for her digital photograph “Sunrise at Horseshoe Bend”; and Beverly Garcia of Dixon for her oil on canvas “At the Canoe Launch”.

Visitors are also allowed to vote for their favorite art piece, with the People’s Choice winner announced at the close of the exhibit.

Participating artists include Cindy Bear, Alice Blue, Richard Born, Bob Cholke, Rick Davis, Connie Fry, Beverly Garcia, Chuck Gregory, Timothy Griffith, Dan Grossmann, Stephen Hart, Kat Heitzman, Maggie Isaacs, Bob Kapheim, Julie Kennelly, Linnea Koch, Paula Kuehl, Bob Logsdon, Colleen Logsdon, Henry Matthiessen III, Joy Meyer, Gary Pearson, Joe Popp, Stephonie A. Schmitz and Joseph Virbickis.

America the Beautiful Art Exhibit features 25 artists from across the northern Illinois area, on display from Feb. 4-March 21.