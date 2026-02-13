Letter: Forrestville Valley School District celebrates Bus Driver Appreciation Week

The Forrestville Valley School District 221 transportation department would like to thank the board of education and district office, Forreston Junior/Senior High School office, athletics department, Forreston Grade School, German Valley Grade School, kitchen staff, Forrestville Valley PTO, along with many students and families who remembered our drivers during Bus Driver Appreciation Week.

The drivers were acknowledged every day with special treats, from baked goods to gift cards, personalized tumblers and specially made thank you cards from the students.

District bus drivers include Kathy Bickford, Marsha Birkholz, Kirk Janicke, Laura Hillman, Mike Kortemeiver, Erin Liebow, Steve Metzger, John Mershon, Dan Miller, Kelley Parks, Todd Stark, Brent Smith, Chet Strehlow, Joel Tuten and Heather Weaver (transportation director/driver).

Our bus drivers have a great responsibility to make sure all students are delivered safely to and from school, as well as the extracurricular activities. They are a phenomenal group and are appreciated very much.

- Forrestville Valley School District 221 transportation department