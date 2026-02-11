Forreston FFA sees 8 Section Proficiency winners and Section Star Farmer

Back row left to right: Dillyn Heslop, Kyla Lamm, Hunter Miller, Cadan Hoffman, Charlie Lindquist and Levi Bocker. Front row left to right: Brayden Pauls, Weston Diehl, Zak Glick, Emma Lenkaitis, Cylee Kirchner, Adalyn Bocker, Addison Yordy, Zoe Menke and Jacquelyn Hernandez. (Photo provided by Forreston High School)

Fifteen members from the Forreston FFA Chapter traveled to Stillman Valley High School on the evening of Feb. 4 to compete with their SAE (supervised agricultural experience) projects.

These students have put countless hours into their record books, striving to be the best in their respective area of competition.

Forreston had a few students who just started their record book journey, including Dillyn Heslop (Swine Entrepreneurship), Weston Diehl (Forage Production), Brayden Pauls (Ag Mech, Design and Fab.), Addison Yordy (Equine Entrepreneurship), Adalyn Bocker (Equine Placement), Zoe Menke (Veggie Production) and Jacquelyn Hernandez (Vet Science).

Eight out of the 15 competitors excelled in their areas, and are moving on to the District level in Geneseo. Those students include Cadan Hoffman in SOE Human and Public Services, Kyla Lamm in Sheep Production, Hunter Miller in Food Services, Levi Bocker in Grain Production, Zak Glick in Safety, Cylee Kirchner in Beef Production Placement, Emma Lenkaitis in Dairy Entrepreneurship and Charlie Lindquist in Beef Production Entrepreneurship.

Emma Lenkaitis was also named the Section 2 Star Farmer and will compete for District star farmer March 4 in Geneseo.