Flagg Township Museum announces events for February

First in February at the Flagg Township Museum in Rochelle it’s a “Find the Love” Scavenger Hunt, unlocking romantic treasures at the museum for visitors, friends and history lovers.

It’s an opportunity to look at collections in a whole new light with the first-ever “Find the Love” Museum Scavenger Hunt. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, this special Valentine’s-themed event turns a typical museum visit into an interactive adventure to uncover tales of romance, passion and admiration hidden within exhibits.

Participants receive a curated “Love Map” upon entry, challenging them to solve riddles and locate specific, heartwarming, or surprising items that are usually tucked away in the museum. The hunt is designed to encourage teamwork, laughter and a deeper appreciation for the stories behind the artifacts.

“We wanted to offer a unique experience that goes beyond a standard Valentine event,” Jan Devore, director at the Flagg Township Museum, said. “By framing our collection around the theme of love – whether it’s romantic, familial, or a love for history - we are giving visitors a fun, active, and memorable way to connect with both the museum and each other. We hope visitors discover some of our hidden romances and historic love connections and take advantage of special spots for ‘selfies’ for sharing on social media. In addition to finding the love, visitors can indulge in a chocolate treat or two. Who doesn’t love chocolate!”

Next in February is the museum’s participation in Museum Advocacy Day, a day organized by the American Alliance of Museums to recognize the critical role museums play in American society and to urge legislators to support and acknowledge their value.

At the Flagg Township Museum, the day is celebrated Friday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a visit by state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, from 1-2 p.m. Issues to be brought to the attention of our legislators include maintaining funding of national organizations that in turn support museums, opposing proposals that threaten the financial stability of charitable organizations, supporting incentives for charitable giving, and encouraging federal backing for museum-led programming surrounding the United States’ Semiquincentennial in 2026.

“Museums are essential stewards of cultural heritage and catalysts for economic development,” Devore said. “As our museum continues to navigate constantly increasing operational costs, it is critical that our elected officials hear directly from us about the profound impact we have on our community. We are excited to have Fritts visit Rochelle’s place for history and to share some of Rochelle’s rich history.”

The mission of the Flagg Township Historical Society and Museum is to stimulate interest in Flagg Township history through education, research, collection and preservation of information for the benefit of the public of today and in the future.