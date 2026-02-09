Letter: Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness: Beliefs that unite us

Protecting democracy in challenging times: Recent events across our country have underscored how vital it is to defend the principles of democracy. Our nation’s history is filled with examples of resilience, particularly the determination exhibited by American patriots some 250 years ago against the king’s loyalists.

This legacy teaches us that freedom is never guaranteed and must be actively protected by each generation. We are continually called upon to protect the democratic principles that define our nation. This individual responsibility is not only a duty but an opportunity to affirm what matters most.

Key questions for reflection: What lies at the heart of democracy? Does it rest upon independence and personal choice, due process, freedom of assembly, the right to bear arms, freedom of speech and worship?

Should it include access to education, healthcare, property ownership, job opportunities, and the right to vote for all?

Stand up for democracy.

As we reflect on these essential questions, please join us on Valentine’s Day, Saturday, Feb. 14, to celebrate democracy and reaffirm its significance in our everyday lives. The rally will take place at the Ogle County Courthouse from 12:30-2 p.m.

Your presence counts.

When we show up together – peacefully, visibly, and in community – we strengthen the values we care about and remind one another that participation is how democracy stays strong. Please keep messages positive to visually represent democratic ideals we stand for.

- Teresa Jacobsen, Ogle County Indivisible