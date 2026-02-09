Leaf River Soaring Eagles celebrate achievements at January meeting

Pictured are Hazel Friday, Lydia Sherburne, David Wehler, David Bagwell and Finn Slattery. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club celebrated their achievements over the previous year at their January meeting.

Kolton Motszko, Lydia Sherburne and David Wehler received the Gold County Project Honor Award.

Gianni Racanelli received the Silver County Project Honor Award. Finn Slattery received the Cloverbud County Honor Award.

David Bagwell and Hazel Friday received the 4-H Award of Participation. Lydia Sherburne received the Emerald Experience Award for Community Service.

David Wehler received the Co-Op Watch Award for outstanding leadership involvement. Lydia Sherburne was given the Outstanding Club Reporter Award and Outstanding Club Junior Leader Award. Kaden Lingbeck was given the Outstanding Club Historian Award.

The club as a whole received the 4-H Honor Club Certificate.

During National 4-H Week the club took first place for their window display. The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club took second place for Club of the Year.

If you know anyone interested in being involved in 4-H, contact Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132.