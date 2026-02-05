Dixon man charged with shooting 3 police officers in 2024 to appear in Ogle County court again in March

Jonathan Gounaris is escorted into an Ogle County courtroom Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, by Ogle County and Winnebago County deputies. (Earleen Hinton)

An attorney for a rural Dixon man who is accused of shooting three police officers during a standoff at his home in June 2024 asked for and received more time Wednesday to review evidence.

Jonathon Gounaris, 33, will appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. March 11 after his attorney, William Wolf of Wolf Criminal Law, Chicago, told Ogle County Judge John “Ben” Roe that he needed more time to review discovery evidence provided by the state’s attorney’s office.

“We still have a good amount of discovery that we are going through,” Wolf told Roe. “I am asking for 30-45 days.”

Discovery is the pretrial process in which attorneys share information and evidence that they plan on using in the defense, or prosecution, of the defendant.

Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Kruse did not object to the continuance.

Gounaris is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of possessing a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and demanded a jury trial.

All of the charges stem from a June 12, 2024, standoff with police at his home in the Lost Lake subdivision near Dixon.

Gounaris was arrested after authorities were dispatched at 9 a.m. June 12, 2024, to his home at 402 Wild Rice Lane with a warning that they could be facing a “suicide by cop” situation.

The sheriff’s office activated the emergency response team, which is made up of individuals from different agencies that include the sheriff’s office, Oregon and Byron police departments, and SWAT medics from the Rochelle Fire Department.

During an exchange of gunfire with Gounaris, tactical medic Tyler Carls of the Rochelle Fire Department was struck twice in his body armor; Sgt. Tad Dominski, then a member of the Oregon Police Department, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper arm; and Lt. Jason Ketter of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Ketter was flown to OSF Medical Center in Rockford, where he underwent surgery and was released two days later. Dominski and Carls were treated at St. Katharine OSF Hospital in Dixon and released later the same day.

Gounaris also was struck during the exchange and suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated at St. Katharine’s before being transported and booked into the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford, where he has remained despite efforts by defense attorneys to have him released as his case proceeds through the court system.

Roe remanded Gounaris to the Winnebago County Jail.

Attempted first-degree murder is a Class X felony punishable by a special prison sentence of 20 to 80 years followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release. Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a Class X felony punishable by a special prison sentence of 10 to 45 years followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release.

Aggravated battery also is a Class X felony punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card is a Class 3 felony punishable by a sentence of 2 to 5 years in prison.