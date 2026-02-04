Art show hosted by Byron Museum of History is Feb. 14-March 28

The Byron Museum of History will host an art exhibit by members of the Eagle’s Nest Art Group. The show will begin with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 14, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Several artists will be on hand to welcome visitors.

The exhibit will remain on display through Saturday, March 28. The museum, located at 110 N. Union St. in Byron, is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum’s exhibits and the two-month-long art show are open to the public free of charge.

This year’s Eagle’s Nest Art Group show features oil, watercolor, pastel and acrylic paintings as well as photography and glass art plus other 3-D art. It will be an extensive show of the work of local artists from Oregon, Byron, Rockford, Stillman Valley, Sycamore, Rochelle, Rock Falls, Sterling, Dixon, Forreston, Mt. Morris, Ashton and Polo.

ENAG, founded in 1957, has a full schedule of art events, workshops and shows and will have materials available at the museum for all who are interested in learning more about this community of artists and its activities. The group welcomes artists of any level of experience. There are Thursday sessions at the ENAG studio in Conover Square and summer outdoor painting sessions offered to all members.

For more information about ENAG, call (815) 732-7783 or visit Facebook at Eagle’s Nest Art Group, Oregon, Illinois.

The permanent collections of the Byron Museum of History as well as the historic Read House, which is a listed Underground Railroad site on the National Park Service’s Network of Freedom, are open to the public Wednesday-Saturday. The museum is dedicated to preserving the rich history of the Byron area through exhibits, programs, and artifact preservation.

To learn more about the museum and its events, call 815-234-5031 or visit www.byronmuseum.org.