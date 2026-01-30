Ogle County-area students named to NIU fall 2025 graduation list

More than 1,200 students received their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Northern Illinois University in December. Included among the graduates are the following students from the Ogle County area:

Byron: Hailey Groharing, Bachelor of Science, Marketing. Ava Krall, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences.

Davis Junction: Emma Underwood, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.

Forreston: Katie Erdmann, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA. Naya Haller, Bachelor of Arts, English. Marisa Vogt, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.

Lindenwood: Anna Roush, Bachelor of Science, History.

Oregon: Cristina Tranchina, Master of Science, Nutrition. Isabella Tranchina, Bachelor of Science, Marketing.