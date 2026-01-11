Play bingo at Bertolet Memorial Library on Jan. 19

Bingo

2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 19: Back by popular demand, with free play and free prizes for all ages. Enjoy a day off of school with some friendly, competitive bingo at Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River.

Road Trip With a Book

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with Road Trip With a Book. Explore all the U.S. has to offer and challenge yourself to read a book set in each of the 50 states in 2026.

Stories With Stacey

10 a.m. Thursdays: Stories With Stacey is back and working its way through the alphabet with fun stories, activities, and snacks.

Valentine Votives

2 p.m. Feb. 16: Want to get out of the house? Head over to the library. We will have a cute frosted votive candle craft. This activity is aimed at middle school through adults.

January Craft

Let’s use up the extras! Stop in to choose from what we had left from 2025 craft kits!

Adult Book of the Month

“If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen is a true story about three sisters in Washington who endured unimaginable pain growing up from the one who they should be able to trust the most. This created a bond between them that no one could break. Stop by the circulation desk to pick up your copy today.

Spice of the Month

Nutmeg: Nothing says the holidays like the smell of nutmeg. Stop by the circulation desk to pick up your sample today.

Community Puzzle

We need your help finishing this puzzle. Stop in to see how it’s going and add a piece or two.

NEW RELEASES

Adult Books

“Exit Strategy” by Lee Child

“The Color of Hope” by Danielle Steel

Picture Books

“Signs of Friendship” by Annie Silvestro

“Follow That Tractor!” by Georgie Taylor