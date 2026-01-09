Oregon Rotary Club supports students with winter clothing through grant

The Oregon Elementary School District office upon delivery of the coats and boots. (Photo provided by Oregon Rotary Club)

The Rotary Club of Oregon recently received a grant from Rotary District 6420. The funds, totaling $2,057, were used to support the club’s “Keeping Kids Warm” project.

The project helps provide Oregon School District elementary students who need winter coats and boots. The Oregon Rotary Club began the project back in 2010 and has continued to help the local school district with financial assistance from several individuals, businesses and churches, including Emmanuel Lutheran Church Paynes Point and Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris.

The club works with the school district and its staff to organize and distribute the coats and boots. This club provided 93 pairs of boots and 144 coats to the elementary school this year. The supplies were distributed to children in early November. This program will help area youths enjoy the winter season and provide safety on their travels to and from school each day.