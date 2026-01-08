Nominations being accepted for Ogle County Soil and Water Conservation District board

Nominations are being accepted for the Ogle County Soil and Water Conservation District board. People of legal voting age who own or reside on land within the boundaries of the Ogle County Soil and Water Conservation District are eligible for nomination.

Nominations are being accepted for three two-year terms as directors of the Ogle County Soil and Water Conservation District. Nominations can be made at the district’s office, 1213 Pines Road, Suite 3, Oregon, during the normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To be considered for nomination as a director, nominees must provide proof of residency or ownership of land located within the boundaries of the district.

Those interested must respond by 4 p.m. Jan. 21.