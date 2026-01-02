LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mt. Morris Goodfellows thank those who donated

The Mt. Morris Goodfellows would like to thank the many individuals, organizations, and businesses that chose to support our efforts by making a donation to help those in our community who, for some reason, could use a little assistance or community support.

We realize budgets are stretched tight for everyone, which makes all of your heartfelt donations especially appreciated this year. It is that generous support of our community that has kept the work of the Goodfellows alive and well in Mt. Morris for over 70 years.

This holiday season we were able to touch the lives of 127 families/households. That is amazing, and we thank you for making that possible.

Best wishes in 2026 from the Mt. Morris Goodfellows.

Sincerely,

Charlie Beard and Jerry Griffin