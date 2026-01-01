Mt. Morris Public Library’s card-making class is Jan. 13

The Mt. Morris Public Library will offer a card-making class from a local crafter, Liz Gullett, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Participants will get all the materials to make two beautiful cards to take home. Stop by to see the samples. There is a $5 fee when you register. Registration is limited so call the library or stop by to save your spot before Jan. 6.

Lego Night

Thursday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m.: Bring the family out for some awesome brick building.

Library Board meetings

Monthly board meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the library unless otherwise noted. The public is welcome to attend.

Explore More Illinois

Explore More Illinois users can access and reserve passes from any of the attractions on the Mt. Morris Library website, mtmorris-il.org, under the resources page. Visit the website to browse attractions.

The library is located at 105 S. McKendrie Ave., Mt. Morris.