Bertolet Memorial Library’s Lego Club, Stories with Stacey set for next week

LEGO Club meets at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 5, at the Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River.

Bingo

2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 19: Back by popular demand with free play and free prizes for all ages. Enjoy a day off school with some friendly, competitive bingo.

Stories With Stacey

Stories With Stacey is back at 10 a.m. Jan. 8.

Game Table

The library has board games, including checkers, for anyone to play. Stop in and bring your competitive spirit. Liar’s Uno and Uno No Mercy are available to play at the library.

New releases

Adult Books

“Nash Falls” by David Baldacci

“The King’s Ransom” by Janet Evanovich

Chapter Books

“I Survived: The Dust Bowl, 1935″ by Lauren Tarshis

Picture Books

“Dinosaur Rap” by John Foster

“Harvesters On the Job” by Ryan James