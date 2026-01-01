Bertolet Memorial Library’s Lego Club, Stories with Stacey set for next week

LEGO Club meets at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 5, at the Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River.
Bingo
2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 19: Back by popular demand with free play and free prizes for all ages. Enjoy a day off school with some friendly, competitive bingo.
Stories With Stacey
Stories With Stacey is back at 10 a.m. Jan. 8.
Game Table
The library has board games, including checkers, for anyone to play. Stop in and bring your competitive spirit. Liar’s Uno and Uno No Mercy are available to play at the library.
New releases
Adult Books
“Nash Falls” by David Baldacci
“The King’s Ransom” by Janet Evanovich
Chapter Books
“I Survived: The Dust Bowl, 1935″ by Lauren Tarshis
Picture Books
“Dinosaur Rap” by John Foster
“Harvesters On the Job” by Ryan James