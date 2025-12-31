Rochelle Community Hospital temporarily increases visitor restrictions

Rochelle Community Hospital has temporarily updated its visitor restrictions in response to the recent increase of respiratory illness in Rochelle and the surrounding area.

RCH asks all visitors begin by checking in at registration upon their arrival.

“Influenza A (H3N2) has rapidly increased in our community over the last week. We are seeing positivity rates of 50% of those tested here,” said Janine Sobin, RCH infection preventionist. “We need to be extra cautious to protect our patients, families, and employees.”

The current updated restrictions include no one under the age of 16 is permitted to visit patients, two visitors are permitted per patient on the medical inpatient floor, and only one visitor is permitted per patient in both the emergency and surgical departments.

RCH also requests people who have any symptoms of illness to wear a mask within the facility.

These restrictions will remain in place until confirmed cases sufficiently decrease, and are subject to change at any point given continual percent increases.

For more information, visit www.RochelleHospital.com.